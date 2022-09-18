Campus Cocktails: The Autumnal Beverage

Everyone knows that with the fall season comes the reemergence of the flannel, the return of NFL, and the Pumpkin Spice Latte. I would like to add another drink to that list: “The ­Autumnal Beverage.”

Perfect for a cozy evening with your friends or roommates, The Autumnal Beverage is a simple drink that two of my roommates invented, and it’s already become a room favorite. It’s autumnal, it’s refreshing, and, best of all, it’s simple and easy to make. If you’re looking to spice up your evenings this fall, look no further.

We’ve found that, ideally, this cocktail is best served on the rocks and in a tumbler or an old-fashioned glass. Make sure you don’t forget the cinnamon and sugar garnish around the rim, it’s one of the many features of the cocktail that’ll leave you yearning for just one more sip.

DRINK:

The Autumnal Beverage

INGREDIENTS:

3 oz. apple cider

1.5 oz vodka (we usually use Tito’s)

1 small apple

¼ cup brown sugar

Cinnamon

One cocktail ice cube and some regular ice cubes

INSTRUCTIONS:

Slice apple into 1/8 of an inch wedges, save for garnish. Pour a thin layer of brown sugar and a dash of cinnamon over a small plate. Split one of the apple wedges, attach to the glass, and run it around the rim to wet it. You may need to use some water to make sure the rim is properly wettened. Place the glass face down onto the plate and rotate to garnish the rim with cinnamon and brown sugar. Place at least four ice cubes into the larger half of the shaker. Pour the vodka and cider into the smaller half of the shaker. Finely dice an apple wedge and add to the smaller half of the shaker. Shake well! The liquid should be nice and foamy. Add one cocktail ice cube to the glass. Carefully pour liquid into the glass using a strainer. Split another one of your apple wedges, and place it onto the rim. Sip and enjoy!