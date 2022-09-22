Campus Cocktails: Fraise 75

With a cup grasped tightly between my pudgy hands, I often trekked up to McDonald’s soda fountains as a child. Giddily, I would press my cup against each lever, mixing sodas, lemonade, and teas until I created a concoction sweet enough to rot teeth. Now, at 21, I’ve decided that inventing cocktails is the adult version of this childhood impulse. There’s something uniquely satisfying in tweaking an ingredient here and there until your creation is just right.

Having some staple drinks under your belt is definitely a good thing. Personally, I’m partial to the Moscow Mule, or as my dad jokingly calls it, the Leningrad Llama. This week, however, I decided to put a spin on a different classic: the French 75.

I first tried a French 75 this summer when my friend Catherine and I stumbled upon an on-the-go cocktail cart while roaming the streets of Dublin. The combination of gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and champagne was tart but just sweet enough to be immensely refreshing.

In my version of the French 75—or as I call it, the Fraise 75—I decided to incorporate a sweet strawberry flavor. I used Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin and macerated strawberries to add this spin that will leave you craving another sip. I think this cocktail is best served in a champagne flute, but feel free to modify the recipe to any style glass you like.

Erin Shannon / Heights Editor Erin Shannon / Heights Editor

DRINK:

The Fraise 75

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz. Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin (or any strawberry-flavored gin)

0.5 oz. lemon juice

0.5 oz. simple syrup

Champagne

1 strawberry

Ice cubes

INSTRUCTIONS:

Slice a strawberry into quarters and macerate in a glass. Pour some of the mashed strawberry in the stem of a champagne flute. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Add the gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and remaining mashed strawberry to the shaker, and shake well. Strain the drink into the champagne flute. Top with champagne, and garnish the glass with a slice of strawberry. Sip and enjoy!