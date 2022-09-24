BC Fails to Generate Scoring Opportunities in Loss to No. 7 Duke

The ACC is undoubtedly a strong men’s soccer conference. Six ACC teams are ranked nationally, and conference stronghold Clemson won the 2021 National Championship. On Saturday, one of the conference’s top teams reminded BC men’s soccer just how strong ACC soccer is

Despite a sound defensive performance, BC was overmatched under the lights in Koskinen Stadium. The Eagles (2–3–3, 0–2–1 Atlantic Coast) sparingly created scoring opportunities and fell to No. 7 Duke (6–0–1, 2–0–1) by a final score of 1–0.

Both teams began the match with a patient, disciplined approach. The Blue Devils controlled the majority of possession, and BC relied on its back line. Center backs Victor Souza and Diego Ochoa executed clearances as the Eagles fought against Duke’s strong attack.

BC goalkeeper Leon Musial was active in the first half, frequently coming off his line to grab dangerous lofted crosses and through balls. The junior was banged up a bit in the 29th minute when Duke’s Amir Daley collided with him. Referees handed Daley a yellow card, and Musial remained in the game following some medical attention from trainers.

BC’s greatest scoring opportunity of the first half came in the 36th minute when Tyshawn Rose took the ball up the left flank on a counterattack. Rose sent a left-footed pass toward the middle of the box that just missed Amos Shapiro-Thompson who was driving towards the net. The ball trickled through the goalmouth before it rolled out of bounds.

Midfielder Peter Stroud headlined the Blue Devils’ attack, sending multiple dangerous balls to the net. In the 32nd minute, Stroud blasted a shot that just missed the target, keeping the score knotted at 0–0.

Shakur Mohammed was another key force in the Blue Devils’ offense. The sophomore generated a number of chances by using his speed to move down the right sideline and send crosses into the middle of the box.

Duke solved the Eagles’ defense and Musial in the 53rd minute. Antino Lopez whipped a cross in from the right side and BC’s defense cleared it. The clearance went directly to the feet of Ruben Mesalles, however, who rocketed a left-footed half volley from about 18 yards to put the Blue Devils up 1–0. The shot was perfectly placed in the bottom-right corner, and Musial had no chance to make a stop.

The Blue Devils seized momentum after their go-ahead goal, bombarding BC’s net with shots and threatening scoring opportunities. The Eagles failed to control the ball much, and Duke put constant pressure on BC’s defense.

Shapiro-Thompson was the spark to the few chances BC created. With the Eagles failing to possess the ball much in the final third, Shapiro-Thompson opted to simply put shots towards the net—the midfielder launched two long-distance shots that missed the goal by inches. Rose also generated a couple of last-minute scoring opportunities, sending a couple of balls into the 18-yard box, but they were calmly cleared away by the Blue Devils’ defense.