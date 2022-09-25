BC Law Adds Early Decision Admission Option

Boston College Law School will now offer prospective students the option to apply early decision, or through binding admissions, according to Assistant Dean of Graduate Enrollment Shawn McShay.

“I believe the Early Decision option will allow students who are passionate about joining the BC Law community a direct path to reach that goal,” McShay said.

The early decision application will be due Nov. 1 and decisions will be released on Dec. 15 starting next year, according to the BC Law website. Accepted applicants must withdraw all applications to other law schools.

BC Law’s choice to offer early decision follows BC undergraduate admissions, which added the early decision program in 2019. The law school also joins Boston University School of Law, Northeastern University School of Law, and Georgetown Law in offering the early decision admission option.

McShay said the law school contemplated adding the early decision option in 2019, but postponed its addition due to the pandemic. BC Law ultimately decided to add the option largely due to student demand, according to McShay.

“If a student has taken the time to get to know us and believes that BC Law is an environment where they can thrive, the Early Decision program is the best way to indicate that commitment to the admissions committee,” he said.

BC Law’s early decision applicants must choose one of three program options—Dean’s Scholars, which awards students a $40,000 per year scholarship; BC Scholars, which awards students between $20,000 and $28,000 per year; or Eagle Track, which does not provide a scholarship. McShay said these programs will provide applicants with “financial clarity.”

“Since the financial aid decision will accompany the admission decision candidates can get a headstart on planning,” McShay said.

Previously, BC Law evaluated applications on a rolling basis—prospective students could apply throughout the academic year and BC Law considered submissions when it received them.

The early decision option provides a number of benefits for prospective students, according to McShay, including faster notification of admission decisions and increased chances of admission.

“There is usually a smaller number of applicants at the beginning of the admission cycle and we anticipate that to be true for the Early Decision program,” he said. “Early Decision candidates will be compared to a few hundred students, while others will be compared to thousands.”

Prospective students will be familiar with the Early Decision program from undergraduate experiences, McShay said.

“This will have a positive influence on both our admissions operation and the community at large,” McShay said.

BC Law Interim Dean Diane Ring said BC Law is pleased to announce the launch of the early decision program.

“This will provide expanded opportunities for those looking at BC as the best fit for them, and help us identify promising candidates earlier in the cycle and bring them into the BC Law community,” Ring said.