Eagles Demolished by FSU, Remain Winless In ACC Play￼

There’s losses. And then there’s bad losses, like the one Boston College football suffered to Florida State Saturday night in Tallahassee in front of a sold out, 79,560 person crowd.

Not much went right for the Eagles (1–3, 0–2 Atlantic Coast) who struggled on all levels in their 44–14 loss to Florida State (4–0, 2–0). The game marked BC’s largest loss during head coach Jeff Hafley’s career on the Heights.

“We didn’t coach good enough,” Hafley said. “We did play good enough. We didn’t tackle good enough.”

In what was a nightmare first two minutes for BC, the Seminoles proved how much of a gap there truly was against a banged up BC team. Florida State’s Trey Benson took the Eagles’ opening kickoff 93 yards to the house after BC elected to defer on the first play of the game.

“You can never kick the ball down the middle of the field,” Hafley said regarding Danny Longman’s kickoff. “It started with the kick, and guys getting off blocks and then guys missing tackles. So we got to take a look at who’s on that team [special teams] and who’s capable of playing well on that team.”

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec was then intercepted on BC’s first drive—reminiscent of his first drive interception against Virginia Tech in Week Two—on a pass intended for Zay Flowers. The throw was behind Flowers, who tipped the ball into the hands of FSU’s Omarion Cooper, the beginning of a night to forget for Hafley and co.

Jurkovec threw two interceptions on the night while totaling just 105 yards and one touchdown, going 15-for-23 passing, looking uncomfortable in the pocket all game. He struggled to connect with anyone but Flowers, who finished with 45 yards on seven receptions. Flowers, tight end Dino Tomlin, and running back Pat Garwo III were the only players to have two or more catches for BC. Tomlin and Garwo had two each.

The Eagles looked like they could get the ball back after stopping Florida State on three straight plays, but the Seminoles decided to go for it on fourth-and-nine. The risk was rewarded, as Florida State converted, got within a yard of a touchdown after more Eagles missed tackles, and proceeded to score a play later on a Lawrance Toafili rush to make it 14–0.

“You can get away from getting your game plan that soon after being down 14,” Hafley said. “You can fight your way back. But you have to be able to handle that as a player…and a coach, and you can’t let it rattle you and can’t let it change who you are…and that’s what we need to learn to do better. Right now we’re not good when we go down.”

The Seminoles quickly got the ball back, going on a 10-play drive that ended with a 15-yard Benson rushing touchdown, his second of the day.

BC had opportunities but could never finish the play. Jordan Travis was almost sacked near the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles couldn’t bring him down. The Seminoles kicked a 30-yard field goal, capping off a first quarter that saw them total 184 yards to BC’s 17.

“I believe our team was ready to play,” Hafley said. “I believe that we’re ready to start fast. We had a great walk through this morning. So it’s a matter of execution.”

Continual bad decisions from the defense, such as not being able to contain the quarterback along with undisciplined penalties, gave the Seminoles free first downs throughout the game. BC’s run defense had some nice plays early, limiting Florida State, doing its best to give the Eagles offense a chance, but the Seminoles finished with 180 rushing yards by the end of the game.

The Eagles’ run game couldn’t get anything going, averaging 2.8 yards per carry for 95 yards.

“We could do better running the ball as a running back room,” Garwo, who finished with nine rushes for 41 yards, said. “We could do better pitching and catching as a whole. You just got to play better at the end of the day and be more focused so we can continue moving the chains.”

Vinny DePalma—who led all players with 11 tackles—got a stop on fourth down, giving the Eagles the ball back, but another costly penalty hurt the eagles, this time on offensive lineman Dwayne Allick for holding. That flag brought back a Jurkovec rush that would have resulted in a first down, ending any hope the Eagles had of scoring before half.

Zay Flowers was the only BC wide receiver to register a catch in the first half.

Summing up the offense’s performance was a Jurkovec overthrow to a wide open Flowers in the third. As the ball sailed past Flowers’ hands, ACC Network’s cameras zoomed in on a deflated Jurkovec, hanging his head in defeat, realizing his mistake.

The Eagles finally got on the board with a 12-play, 75-yard drive. It was a five-yard touchdown reception from running back Alex Broome.

Jurkorvec’s horrid night ended when quarterback Emmet Morehead subbed in during the fourth quarter. Hafley, however, shut down any speculation that Jurkovec’s starting job is in danger.

“No,” Hafley said when asked about a quarterback change. “The game was out of hand and we want to get Emmett some reps. That’s all that was.”

Morehead played less than a quarter, finishing with 35 yards on 3-of-5 passing and a touchdown.