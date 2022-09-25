Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Sept. 25

Thumbs Up:
- Eagle’s Nest Deli Reopening
- If I told you that 49 percent of American adults eat a sandwich every day, would you believe me? Well, don’t take my word for it—it’s true, according to a BC Dining Instagram caption last week. With the Eagle’s Nest Deli reopening, these sandwich statistics can fly high—just like the deli lovers on campus who are now broken free from the chains of insane lines at Lower and Hillside for their turkey and brie cravings.
- Getting Reposted by Gasson Grams
- We all know that if you didn’t take a sunset picture, the sunset never really happened. The same rule applies to pictures taken of Gasson Hall—the beautiful centerpiece of BC’s picturesque campus. Even better, when you post those stunning spires and elegant archways on your story and they get reposted by @Gassongrams, you’re sure to feel like a million bucks. If you do manage to score a shout out from this page, you better hold onto that 15 minutes of fame for dear life.
Thumbs Down:
- Walking to Class in the Rain
- As if having to drag yourself out of bed for your 9 a.m. isn’t hard enough, mentally preparing to walk to class in the rain might just be the final straw. Having to choose between a hoodie or umbrella and sneakers or full-blown rain boots is a battle within itself. But when you do finally stumble into class after your trek in the elements, your frizzy hair and smudged mascara dripping down your face—not to mention your horrifyingly wet socks—might have your classmates convinced that Halloween came early.
- Elevator Lines in Maloney
- Now that midterm season is approaching, motivation in the morning is getting more and more scarce. Coupled with the rain, the long elevator lines on the first floor of Maloney make us all consider turning back around to our dorms for the day. Some might not fantasize about going home when they approach the massive elevator line, but may instead picture themselves grabbing a bite to eat, calling their mom, or even sitting on a bench and staring into the abyss while the crowd dies down. Anything but taking the stairs.