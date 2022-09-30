Eagles Fall To Syracuse In Fourth Quarter Collapse￼

After a 2–4 start to the season for Boston College field hockey, head coach Kelly Doton decided a change was needed. Doton inserted goalkeeper Emily Gillespie into the starting lineup on Sept. 16, igniting the Eagles to a three-game win streak.

BC, however, was unable to extend their winning streak Friday in a gritty road matchup against Syracuse. In a hard-fought defensive battle, the No. 15 Eagles (5–5, 2–1 Atlantic Coast) fell to the No. 18 Orange (9–2, 2–1) 3–0 on a fourth-quarter scoring barrage by Syracuse.

The Eagles found themselves in a difficult spot early, as Peyton Hale suffered an injury in pregame warmups that forced her out of the starting lineup.

Much of the first quarter saw the Eagles dominate possession while in Orange scoring territory.

Despite a few scoring opportunities and one corner penalty, the Eagles could not find the net.

BC has struggled to score all season, as they average 1.778 goals per game.

The Orange started to move the ball towards the end of the quarter, especially in transition, but similar to the Eagles, were unable to convert their first-quarter penalty corner chance.

Hale’s return to the pitch in the second quarter saw the Eagles lose possession, with most of the matchup being spent in the Eagles’ defensive end. Syracuse was able to create chances, firing off two shots on goal, but Gillespie and a strong BC defense held Syracuse scoreless.

Gillespie continued her strong play in the second half, preventing Syracuse’s Charlotte de Vries from reaching the net on a shot to keep the game scoreless. The Orange won back-to-back penalty corners, but SJ Quigley was unable to capitalize.

De Vries was finally able to break the tie with a backhanded shot that rifled past Gillespie into the top corner of the cage, putting the Orange’s total shots on goal up to 12.

The Orange didn’t stop there, though, as Joy Haarman beat Gillespie on a similar, high backhand shot to make it a 2–0 game.

BC couldn’t put anything together on offense, totaling only two total shots and one shot on goal.

The dagger was a Willemijn Boogert goal with three minutes left in the game that gave the Orange a three-goal lead, leaving the Eagles’ defense helpless after a strong first 45 minutes.