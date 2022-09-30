BC Goes Scoreless in Fourth Straight Game, Falls to Notre Dame

The last time Boston College women’s soccer beat No. 16 Notre Dame was back in 2003. The Eagles looked to break that streak on Thursday night, but failed to do so, letting up three unanswered Notre Dame goals and earning their 15th consecutive loss to the Fighting Irish.

BC (4–5–3, 0–4–0 Atlantic Coast), failed to create any scoring opportunities against the Fighting Irish (9–2, 2–2) and for the fourth consecutive game never found the net, losing to Notre Dame 3–0.

The matchup held greater meaning for the Eagles, as it marked BC’s third annual Pink Card game. The Eagles aimed to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor those whose lives have been affected by the disease.

Having failed to score through its last 360 minutes of play, BC’s offense has continued to struggle finding the ball this season. The Eagles’ defense held down the fort in the back the best that they could, but each time it cleared the ball up the field, the Fighting Irish seemed to stop BC’s offense.

“We just need to have more possession down their end,” BC head coach Jason Lowe said at halftime.

Failing to control possession has been the Eagles’ downfall lately, forcing their defense and goaltender Wiebke Willebrandt to pick up the slack in order to have a chance against ranked opponents.

Despite the score, BC’s defense was the Eagles’ only bright spot. The unit played together, cutting off numerous scoring opportunities and blocking shots, preventing Notre Dame from extending its lead even further.

After 22 minutes of play, the ball slipped through BC’s back line and Notre Dame logged its first goal.

As the second half opened, the Eagles spent more time on Notre Dame’s half of the field, but couldn’t overcome their scoring drought. BC took only four shots in the second half, only one of which was on goal.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, found its footing offensively and made use of its possessions, totaling 10 shots in the second half and outshooting BC 16–7 in the game.

Two quick back-to-back goals, scored just 52 seconds apart, secured the Fighting Irish’s victory and left the Eagles with their fourth straight loss.