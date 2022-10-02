Eagles Shut Out by Quinnipiac on the Road

Boston College women’s hockey’s second game of the season couldn’t have been more different than its first. After opening the season with a 4–1 victory over Franklin Pierce, the Eagles did a 360 and fell to Quinnipiac 5–0 on Friday night.

The Eagles (1–1) faced a never-ending uphill battle, letting up five unanswered goals, including three in the third period. BC struggled to land its 14 taken shots on net, as Quinnipiac (3–0) recorded 54 total shots, including 20 shots in the final frame.

The Bobcats put pressure on BC instantly, firing shots at BC goaltender Abigail Levy less than a minute into the first frame. Quinnipiac scored first off a high-wrist shot from Alexa Hoskin in the sixth minute, putting the Bobcats up 1–0.

The Eagles’ defense was no match for the intensity of the Bobcat’s forwards. Quinnipiac’s Nina Steigauf peppered Levy with shots, and finished the game with five.

BC took a timeout 12:31 into the period, looking to turn things around after an unlucky start. Kate Ham came up with an optimistic breakaway minutes later that was supported by a rebound by Maddie Crowley-Cahill, but the Eagles’ effort was to no avail, as BC failed to score, and the Bobcats dominated the offensive zone for the remainder of the period. The Eagles trailed in shots on goal 18–5 by the end of the first period.

Quinnipiac opened the second period with aggressive play. Quinnipiac’s Madison Chantler scored off a rebound to increase the Bobcat’s lead to 2–0 just under four minutes into the second period.

Referees then called interference on Alexie Guay, giving the Bobcats the first power-play opportunity of the night in the ninth minute of the period. Not long later, Sidney Fess entered the box for slashing to put the Eagles in a two-man deficit. BC held out against Quinnipiac, killing off the penalties without allowing a score.

BC had a to bring the game within one goal in the 15th minute, but missed its second shot of the period. The Eagles found another opportunity on the power play 19:17 in, but the Eagles struggled to capitalize in the period’s final 43 seconds.

The Bobcats entered the third period on a penalty kill, but seconds later, BC’s Gaby Roy entered for hooking the box to even the strength. Quinnipiac’s momentum seemed to wane as its power-play advantage closed but was revived when BC turned over the puck to Madison Chantler, who fired it past Levy in the fifth minute of the period for her second—and Quinnippiac’s third—goal of the night.

Just over three minutes later, Maya Labad sniped a shot far-side past Levy to push the Bobcats’ lead even further.

With less than five minutes remaining, Chantler scored once more, earning herself a hattrick and solidifying Quinnipiac’s 5–0 lead.

Abby Newhook’s offensive pressure in the final three minutes set up a number of chances for the Eagles Eagles, but Quinnipiac’s energy never let up, securing the Bobcats the victory.