Campus Cocktails: Pom-Orange Delight

Coming from a big family, I understand the importance of serving a drink you can make for many people at big events, especially since the holiday season is approaching. After managing the stress of the first month of school, now is a perfect time to plan an event or dinner party with friends just before midterms start.

I found this drink online about a year ago when I was looking for holiday drinks I would actually enjoy drinking. Most holiday-themed cocktails I have tried either contain vodka—which I’m simply sick of after three years of college—or they contain whiskey or bourbon, which, if I’m being completely honest, I cannot tell the difference between and find equally undrinkable for a casual drink with friends. So, if you want a refreshing, easy-to-make gin drink perfect for any season and any event, make sure to try out this recipe!

DRINK:

Pom-Orange Delight

INGREDIENTS:

For one serving:

2 oz. pomegranate juice

2 oz. fresh orange juice

2 teaspoons honey

2 cups sparkling water

4 oz. gin

Fresh thyme and orange slices for garnish (optional)

For a pitcher:

1 ¼ cups pomegranate juice

1 ¼ cups fresh orange juice

10 teaspoons honey

10 cups sparkling water

2 ½ cups of gin

Fresh thyme and orange slices for garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add the pomegranate juice, orange juice, honey, sparkling water, and gin to a glass or pitcher, depending on how many servings you want to yield. Stir until everything is mixed. If you are using a pitcher, pour the mixed liquid into a fresh glass over ice. For stirred single servings, just add ice. Garnish with fresh thyme and orange slices. Serve, and enjoy!