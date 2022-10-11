Campus Cocktails: Pom-Orange Delight
(Lauren Wittenmyer / Heights Editor)
By Brady Luck
October 11, 2022    Updated October 11, 2022 at 11:48 pm

Coming from a big family, I understand the importance of serving a drink you can make for many people at big events, especially since the holiday season is approaching. After managing the stress of the first month of school, now is a perfect time to plan an event or dinner party with friends just before midterms start.

I found this drink online about a year ago when I was looking for holiday drinks I would actually enjoy drinking. Most holiday-themed cocktails I have tried either contain vodka—which I’m simply sick of after three years of college—or they contain whiskey or bourbon, which, if I’m being completely honest, I cannot tell the difference between and find equally undrinkable for a casual drink with friends. So, if you want a refreshing, easy-to-make gin drink perfect for any season and any event, make sure to try out this recipe!

DRINK:

Pom-Orange Delight

INGREDIENTS:

For one serving:

2 oz. pomegranate juice

2 oz. fresh orange juice

2 teaspoons honey

2 cups sparkling water

4 oz. gin

Fresh thyme and orange slices for garnish (optional)

 

For a pitcher:

1 ¼ cups pomegranate juice

1 ¼ cups fresh orange juice

10 teaspoons honey

10 cups sparkling water

2 ½ cups of gin

Fresh thyme and orange slices for garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Add the pomegranate juice, orange juice, honey, sparkling water, and gin to a glass or pitcher, depending on how many servings you want to yield. Stir until everything is mixed.
  2. If you are using a pitcher, pour the mixed liquid into a fresh glass over ice. For stirred single servings, just add ice.
  3. Garnish with fresh thyme and orange slices.
  4. Serve, and enjoy!
October 11, 2022
Searching