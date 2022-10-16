BC Snaps Losing Streak with 3–2 Win Over NC State

After Boston College volleyball fell to NC State 13–25 in the first set of the teams’ Sunday matchup, it looked as if the game was heading in the same direction as BC’s last five games—a conference loss.

But BC (14–8, 2–6 Atlantic Coast) quickly turned things around and took down the Wolfpack (11–8, 5–3) 25–13 in set two. From there, the Eagles’ momentum built, and BC took down NC State by scores of 13–25, 25–19, 25–22, 23–25, and 15–12. With the win, BC snapped its five-game losing streak and earned its first conference win since Sept. 25.

In the first set, NC State (11–8, 5–3) got off to a hot start and jumped out to a 12–5 lead before the Eagles called their first timeout. Izzy Clavenna, who recorded five kills in the set, led the Eagles.

But aside from Clavenna’s efforts, BC struggled to generate any offense. Ava Brizard led the Wolfpack with six kills, helping NC State to a dominant 25–13 set win.

In the second set, the Eagles rallied early and got out to a 9–4 lead, forcing the Wolfpack to take a timeout. From there, both teams battled back and forth, but the Eagles maintained a comfortable lead.

Ahead 18–12, the Eagles forced NC State to call a second timeout. The Wolfpack tried to recover, but three straight service errors and a continued dominant performance by Clavenna helped BC take the second set 25–19.

The third set was a back-and-forth matchup, as the Eagles and the Wolfpack were tied at 7–7 until the Wolfpack pulled away to a 16–10 lead. The Eagles then rattled off six straight points, including back-to-back kills from Jenna Pollock.

BC took a one-point lead off a block by Kate Brennan. Although BC then dropped three straight points, the Eagles won six of the last seven points of the set and won 25–22.

The fourth was down to the wire with both teams tied at 22–22. The score remained within three points throughout nearly the entire set, but NC State took control when it counted and won 25–22.

The fifth and final set was another nail-biter, reaching a 12–12 tie. BC won the final three points with kills from Pollock and Brennan, defeating the Wolfpack 15–12.

Pollock and Clavenna led BC all night, as Pollock tallied 15 kills with a .244 hit percentage while Clavenna contributed 12 kills and four digs.