Committee Looks for Next Newton Public Schools Superintendent

Following former Newton Public Schools’ (NPS) Superintendent David Fleishman’s retirement in June, the Newton School Committee began looking for a new superintendent, according to a recent newsletter from Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Kathleen Smith, former superintendent of Brockton Public Schools, is serving as interim superintendent this school year. The committee encouraged local volunteers to join the recently formed Superintendent Search Committee. Applications to join the committee closed on Oct. 12.

NPS administrators, educators, families, and students, as well as members of the wider Newton community will comprise the committee and work alongside the education consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA) to select the next superintendent, according to Fuller.

“The Committee is charged with working with HYA, the consultant, to develop the profile of the new superintendent (through feedback from all stakeholders), vetting candidates, and selecting finalists,” Fuller wrote.

Fuller said that the committee requires members to attend a minimum of 20 hours of meetings from October to February. Participants in the committee will also have to read materials in advance of the meetings and not share any confidential information discussed throughout the search process.

Superintendent Search Committee meetings will be held both virtually and in person sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., according to Fuller, with the first scheduled for Oct. 18.

Fuller also said that those who are not able to serve on the committee will still be able to provide their own input on the selection of the new superintendent.

“There will be multiple opportunities to provide feedback and input on the selection of the next Superintendent,” Fuller wrote. “Stakeholder groups and surveys over the next few months will provide an opportunity to share thoughts and ideas with the Newton School Committee.”

The Newton School Committee did not respond to a request for comment.