Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Oct. 16

- Falling for Fall
- When autumn finally commences in Chestnut Hill, there’s no turning back to the days of summer—and we couldn’t be more thankful to witness fall on the Heights. Heaps of russet leaves dress the campus like a woodland wonderland while pumpkins are stowed on Mod front doorsteps with care and love. These warm, scarlet hues at every corner bring joy to students. Even the Northeast newbies who relentlessly defend their hometowns’ seasons can’t beat their first Boston College fall.
- Mint Chip Ice Cream
- We think it’s time to pack up the “it tastes like toothpaste” mentality surrounding this under-appreciated ice cream flavor. If the masses can justify pineapple on pizza and even salt in desserts, mint chocolate chip ice cream should also be normalized. It’s sweet, yet refreshing, and provides an ideal cream-to-crunch ratio that never disappoints. Hot take or not, over here at TUTD, we think the mint chip–hate train is flawed.
- Midterm Burnout
- Exams and papers are a fundamental aspect of the college experience, but when midterm season stretches so long that it feels like it could just be called “school,” you know there’s a problem. With a long list of tests and assignments piling up one after another, it’s hard to give all of your classes the time they deserve—not to mention give yourself quality time to relax. If you, too, are feeling the heavy weight of midterm burnout, know that you are not alone, and that Thanksgiving Break is just around the corner.
- Killing Your Plants
- Like a healthy meal, dingy living spaces can be spruced up with the addition of leafy greens. Many of us purchase house plants because we crave their serene vibes, pops of color, or maybe even look forward to the fulfillment of taking care of another living being. Sometimes, though, gloomy weather and packed calendars lead to a lack of sunlight and forgotten watering schedules. Shoutout to the plants who stick it out through our neglect so that we can feel productive and earthy in our dorms. We’re sorry for our lack of green thumbs and hope you rest in peace, dead plants.