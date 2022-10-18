Weekly Roundup: Field Hockey Falls To UConn, Men’s Golf Earns Second Place, Swim And Dive Wins BC Invitational, And Men’s & Women’s Cross Country See Mixed Results

Field Hockey

No. 19 Boston College field hockey (6–8, 2–2 Atlantic Coast) battled No. 13 Connecticut (10–4, 4–1 Big East) through regulation and two overtime periods but fell to the Huskies 2–1.

UConn struck first in the 17th minute of play, converting on a Julia Bressler shot just under a minute into the second quarter. BC’s Margo Carlin tied things up in the 26th minute, scoring off a reverse chip shot.



The 1–1 tie held through the rest of regulation and double overtime before the teams went into a shootout. Milagros Arteta was the only Eagle to convert on her penalty stroke, and the Huskies took down BC 2–1 in the shootout for the win.

Men’s Golf

Men’s golf finished second overall at the Georgetown Intercollegiate at Liberty National, which took place on Oct. 10 and 11.

The Eagles shot a 9-over 873 (292–285–296=873) in 54 holes. Four of BC’s players finished in the top 20 competitors, and Nick Cummings led the way for BC in 10th place.



Cummings finished the tournament at 1 over par, recording his best score—a 5-under 67—in the second round of the tournament. Following Cummings were Ben Hong (+2) in 13th place, Mac Bredahl (+6) and Muzzy Donohue (+6) tied for 18th place, and Cameron Harlock (+7) tied for 23rd place.

Swim & Dive

BC swim and dive won the BC Invitational on Saturday, beating four other teams in its home pool.

The women’s team scored 831.5 points, beating out second-place UMass Amherst by 128 points. The men recorded an even larger win, scoring 942 points—325.5 more than UMass, also their closest competitor.

The women finished in first place in 10 events. Anna Mae King swept both the one-meter and three-meter dive, Gigi Baldacci won the 200-meter and 100-meter breaststroke, and Megan Kramer won the 1000-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly.

The men earned eight first-place finishes. Jack Doyle led BC with a win in the 400-meter individual medley and was a member of the Eagles’ 400-medley relay team.

Men’s Cross Country

BC men’s cross country placed 16th at the Panorama Farms XC23 Invitational on Saturday. Steven Jackson, who placed 80th overall, led the Eagles, completing the 8-kilometer course in 24:44.3. BC totaled 468 points.

Andrew Healey finished second on the roster, earning a 115th place finish in 25:17.8. Jack Carter followed Healey in 117th place, running the course in 25:19.1.

Women’s Cross Country

BC women’s cross country earned an 11th place finish in the Panorama Invitational, led by Roshni Singh, who finished the 5-kilometer course in 17:13.4, good for 15th place overall. BC scored 298 points as a team.

Katherine Mitchell followed Singh, placing 40th in 17:41.2. Sarah Flynn was the third Eagle to finish, coming in just behind Mitchell in 17:46.1, good for 45th place.