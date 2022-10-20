Masked Individual Spotted Again on Kirkwood Rd.

A masked individual was spotted lurking on Kirkwood Rd. this Wednesday following a reported break-in attempt on Oct. 13.

“Boston College and Boston Police Departments responded to the area of Kirkwood Road in Brighton regarding a suspicious male subject observed in the area who matched the description of the individual from a previous attempted break & entering which occurred on October 13,” said Boston College Police Department (BCPD) Lt. Jeffrey Postell.

A masked individual was spotted lurking on Kirkwood Rd. on Wednesday following a reported break-in attempt on Oct. 13. https://t.co/9Rwmig9qAv pic.twitter.com/YkIcxQnQOU — The Heights (@bcheights) October 21, 2022

On Oct. 13, a Ring camera at an off-campus student house caught a man in a light-colored cloth mask and gloves trying to force his way into the home. The suspect was seen leaving the area in what appeared to be a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler or a similar vehicle, a BCPD release said after the incident.

BCPD said the suspicious man reported on Wednesday did not attempt to break-in.

“Police found no evidence of an attempted break & entering, but canvassed the area in an attempt to locate and identify the individual observed,” Postell said. “Increased police patrols will continue in the days to come.”

In its statement to The Heights, BCPD also reminded students to lock their doors and windows, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight, be aware of their surroundings and get to know their neighbors, and report any suspicious activity or individuals to the police immediately.

Sofia Laboy contributed to reporting.