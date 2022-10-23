The Week In Photos 10/15/22 – 10/22/2

As the weather gets colder and the leaves start falling, the people of Newton decorate their town to celebrate the season. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 (Alina Chen /Heights Staff)
The BC Theatre Department performed Dreadful, a shocking and suspenseful halloween-esque play written by BC’s own Luke Jorgensen. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 (Peter Hanson / For The Heights)
The Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society hosted an event featuring an international climate change correspondent for the New York Times. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 (Molly Bruns / Heights Staff)
A Boston College Field Hockey player defends the ball from the BC goal. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 (Nicole Wei / Heights Staff)
This weekend, the Boston College Acoustics hosted their Halloween Invitational with special guests, The Heightsmen. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 (Caroline Cannon / Heights Staff)
Director Sam Raimi spoke to a select group of film students about writing, directing, and how to enter the entertainment industry. Thursday Oct. 22, 2022 (Vikrum Singh / Heights Editor)
The Boston College bOp! Jazz Ensemble brought the Vanderslice Hall Cabaret Room to life with their Jazz soloists and singers. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor)