Man Arrested After Series of “Peeping Tom” Incidents Near Off-Campus Housing

The Boston Police Department (BPD) arrested Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez on Saturday morning in connection with a series of “peeping Tom” incidents near off-campus student houses, according to NBC10 Boston.

Officers detained Pascual-Hernadez, 33, after responding to a call about a suspicious person around Strathmore Road and Lothian Road at around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 29, police said.

BPD said officers learned Pascual-Hernadez was wanted on an outstanding default warrant from Brighton District Court on a charge of felony breaking and entering on Egremont Road following a prior incident.

Pascual-Hernadez will now also be charged with criminal harassment, disorderly conduct— / (“peeping Tom”—), and trespassing for several incidents that occurred in the Braemore Road–area of Brighton, according to police.

Boston College students spotted a masked individual lurking outside off-campus houses after an attempted break-in had occurred on Oct. 13. NBC10 Boston also said the man was observed peering through windows late at night in the areas of Radnor Road, Foster Street, Kirkwood Road, Greycliff Road, and Braemore Road. BPD could not confirm whether the Oct. 29 arrest is connected to these incidents.

BPD said it is continuing to investigate incidents that have occurred in the area, and Pascual-Hernadez will be arraigned in Brighton District Court on Monday.

This story is being updated.