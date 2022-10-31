The Week In Photos 10/22/22 – 10/29/22
The Boston College Women’s Volleyball team celebrated after winning a set, Oct. 28, 2022 (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff)
The Week In Photos 10/22/22 – 10/29/22

By Heights Photography
October 31, 2022    Updated October 30, 2022 at 1:36 pm

The City of Newton is renovating Pettee Square at the intersection of Oak and Chestnut., Oct. 27, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)

The Music Guild hosted their Bystander Open Mic Night this week at the McMullen Museum, Oct. 27, 2022 (Alina Chen / For The Heights)

The Pro-Life club invited speaker Trent Horn to discuss the issue of Aabortion on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)

The Center for Christian-Jewish Learning hosted Professor Susannah Heschel, who delivered a lecture on “Faith and Politics in a Complex Time: Christian-Jewish Relations in the Third Reich” as a part of their Lecture Series, Oct. 25, 2022 (Brody Hannon / Heights Staff)

Newton residents returned medications and drugs to the Newton Police Department for their Medication Take-Back Day, Oct. 29, 2022 (Leo Wang / Heights Staff)

The BC Dramatic Society hosted their show, ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ this past Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 (Vikrum Singh / Heights Editor)

