The Week In Photos 10/22/22 – 10/29/22

The City of Newton is renovating Pettee Square at the intersection of Oak and Chestnut., Oct. 27, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)
The Music Guild hosted their Bystander Open Mic Night this week at the McMullen Museum, Oct. 27, 2022 (Alina Chen / For The Heights)
The Pro-Life club invited speaker Trent Horn to discuss the issue of Aabortion on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)
The Center for Christian-Jewish Learning hosted Professor Susannah Heschel, who delivered a lecture on “Faith and Politics in a Complex Time: Christian-Jewish Relations in the Third Reich” as a part of their Lecture Series, Oct. 25, 2022 (Brody Hannon / Heights Staff)
Newton residents returned medications and drugs to the Newton Police Department for their Medication Take-Back Day, Oct. 29, 2022 (Leo Wang / Heights Staff)
The BC Dramatic Society hosted their show, ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ this past Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 (Vikrum Singh / Heights Editor)