Fall Fever: The One Sickness You Won’t Want to Cure

When the leaves turn to hues of orange and brown and the air is crisp with a hint of nostalgia and melancholy, it can only mean one thing: It’s officially fall. Some might even say the weather is starting to feel like “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift. To prevent the approaching seasonal sadness as the sun sets earlier and the days become colder, it is important to immerse yourself in all that the fall season has to offer. Here are some of my tips on how you can make the most of fall this year.

Fall Décor

After a chilly day out, the best feeling is walking into a warm, cozy room. Bring fall to your own dorm by decorating it with a medley of fall colors, such as brown, yellow, red, and orange. Seasonal doormats, throw pillows and blankets, and rugs are great additions to create a cozy atmosphere.

Don’t forget the most fitting fall décor of all: pumpkins. Mini plastic pumpkins, pumpkin-shaped ornaments, and ceramic pumpkin containers are just some of the many pumpkin decorations you can add to your room. Decorating for fall means to douse your room with all things cozy, warm, and pumpkin.

Autumnal Activities

One of the best parts of fall is the iconic traditions that you can do with your friends. I suggest you go apple picking at orchards not too far from campus, such as Brooksby Farm and Russell Orchards. You can also go to a pumpkin patch, pick out your favorite pumpkin, and carve it with your friends or roommates.

If you enjoy spending time in nature, you can find a hike nearby and take in the beautiful New England foliage. Getting outside and appreciating the colder yet crisp air is a great way to escape the stress of the semester. Whichever activity you choose, it will be an immediate mood booster and a great way to destress amid midterm season.

Seasonal Snacks and Food

Moving into the autumn months also means it is time to fill your tummy with fall flavors. Sweet pastries like apple cider donuts, pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, caramel apples, and apple pie are treats that will strengthen your love for the season. If you are someone who loves having a cup of coffee in the morning, you wouldn’t want to miss Starbucks’ seasonal drinks lineup, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Don’t hold back on enjoying these autumnal specialties—they won’t be around for much longer.

Spicy Scents

Surrounding yourself with scents like pumpkin spice, warm cinnamon, and crisp apples adds another dimension to the warm and cozy feeling that this season brings. A great way to immerse yourself in the scents of the season is to purchase essential oils, scented room sprays, oil diffusers, or scented beads. The warmth of these scents will bring warmth to your life.

There are so many ways you can spice up your life this fall. Whichever way you decide to maximize the fall atmosphere, I hope the feelings of this season bring some comfort to your semester.