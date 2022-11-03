Man Pleads Not Guilty After Series Of “Peeping Tom” Incidents Near Off-Campus Housing

Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing, criminal harassment, and disorderly conduct after police arrested him on Saturday in connection with “peeping Tom” incidents near off-campus houses, according to CBS News.

“There have been a series of similar incidents over the last week, week and a half, in this neighborhood,” the prosecutor said. “Police have been heavily involved. No one has been apprehended except for this defendant but I don’t want to give the impression whatsoever that he is charged with anything at this point other than the Oct. 2 incident.”

Officers detained Pascual-Hernadez, 33, after responding to a call about a suspicious person around Strathmore Road and Lothian Road at around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 29, police said.

When officers arrested Pascual-Hernadez, they learned he was wanted for an outstanding default warrant from Brighton District Court on a charge of felony breaking and entering on Egremont Road following a prior incident. The judge revoked Pascual-Hernadez’s bail from the prior incident for 60 days, according to CBS News. After the 60 days, he will be held on $3,000 bail.

Beside his outstanding warrant, prosecutors said during Pascual-Hernadez’s appearance in court on Monday that he was accused of climbing through a woman’s window in 2021, according to CBS News.

Pascual-Hernadez—who CBS News said is from Guatemala but lives with his brother and sister in Brighton—is required to stay away from the alleged victims on Braemore Road and the location if he makes bail.