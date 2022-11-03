Weekly Roundup: Cross Country Competes at ACC Championships, Tennis Struggles in Singles, Fencing Competes in Preseason Tournament, and Swim & Dive Falls to Army

Men’s Cross Country

Boston College men’s cross country placed 14th at the ACC Cross Country Championships on Friday, finishing the meet with 451 points. Steven Jackson was the Eagles’ highest finisher, placing 91st overall after running the eight-kilometer race in 24:50.8.

BC’s other top two finishers were Andrew Healey, who finished in 105th place with a time of 25:13.8, and Jack Carter, who placed 121st after completing the course in 25:56.4.

Wake Forest won the conference championship with 44 points.

Women’s Cross Country

BC women’s cross country finished in 11th place with a total of 339 points at the ACC Cross Country Championships. Roshni Singh was BC’s top finisher and placed 38th after finishing the six-kilometer course in 20:32.5.

Sarah Flynn finished in 57th place with a time of 21:03.5. BC’s next highest finisher was Katherine Mitchell, who placed 76th after completing the course in 21:27.5.

NC State won the meet with 34 points.

Women’s Tennis

BC women’s tennis played Brown, Harvard, and Columbia in the the Brown Invitational on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Marice Aguiar, one half of the Eagles’ steady No. 1 doubles team with Laura Lopez, was missing from BC’s lineup in the tournament. Due to her absence, BC’s doubles pairings got switched around, with Lopez playing with Natalie Eordekian. Sophia Edwards and Hailey Wilcox—who typically play together in the Eagles’ No. 2 doubles spot—also played with different partners in the tournament, Edwards with Stephanie Sanchez and Wilcox with Seren Agar.

Eordekian went 3–0 in doubles, playing two matches with Lopez and one match with Muskan Mahajan. Eordekian also went 1–2 in singles to finish the weekend. Edwards won against Brown and Harvard in singles to finish the weekend with a 2–1 record.

On Sunday, the Eagles struggled in the singles rounds against Columbia but dominated in the doubles rounds, winning all three matchups. Mahajan recorded the only singles win of the day.

BC fared better against Harvard on Saturday, with Lopez, Edwards, Wilcox, and Sanchez all earning singles wins. The Eagles won four out of their six singles matches along with two doubles wins by Eordekian and Lopez and Sanchez and Edwards.

Against Brown on Friday, the Eagles earned one doubles win from Eordekian and Lopez along with singles wins by Eordekian and Edwards.

Men’s Tennis

BC men’s tennis competed in the Yale Invitational over the weekend. On Saturday, Max Motlagh lost 0–6 and 5–7. Mai Gao lost in singles on Friday 3–6, 5–7. The Eagles were more successful in the tournament’s doubles rounds, earning one win and one loss. Will Kasten and Jake Vassel defeated a team from Yale 6–3, while Gao and Motlagh lost to another Yale team 7–5.

On the final day of matches, Motlagh lost his first three games of the match before he was forced to retire. Vassel lost 6–2, 6–3. Gao won his first set 6–3, but his other two 7–6, 6–2.

Fencing

BC fencing played at the Temple Fencing Open, a preseason tournament, this weekend in preparation for its upcoming season.

Levi Hughes placed second in the men’s epee after losing 15–13 to Mohamed Elsayed of Long Island Post. In the men’s sabre, Inigo Rivera tied for third. Daniel Gaidar tied for sixth in the men’s epee.

The top finisher on the women’s side was Katarina Hone, who finished eighth in the women’s sabre.

Swim & Dive

BC swim and dive lost to Army on Friday. The women’s team came up just short of a win, falling 151.5–148.5. Anna Mae King won the three-meter dive with a score of 293.25 which qualified her for the NCAA Division I Championships. Megan Kramer won the 1000-meter freestyle and the 500-meter freestyle. The women’s team finished first in eight total events, including both the 200-meter medley relay and the 200-meter freestyle relay.

The men’s team lost 195–104 after earning four first-place finishes. Kyle Floyd recorded two first-place finishes, winning both the 200-meter butterfly and the 100-meter butterfly. Other top finishers included Jack Doyle in the 200-meter individual medley and Zack Yakubik in the mixed 500-meter freestyle.