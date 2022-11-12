BC Pulls Off Massive 21-20 Upset Over No. 16 NC State In Raleigh

For a college football team, the foundations of a losing season can pay dividends down the line.

This statement could not ring truer for NC State, which improved from a 4–8 record in 2019 to a 7–2 record heading into its Week 11 matchup with Boston College football in 2022. Two or three years from now, BC (3–7, 2–5 Atlantic Coast) can only hope it will get to boast the same feats as NC State (7–3, 3–3) has this season.

Saturday, however, BC took a step in the right direction. Saturday, it was Jeff Hafley’s Eagles that took the Wolfpack down, spoiling senior night in Raleigh.

In MJ Morris’ second career start for NC State, the young signal caller—who’s replaced the Wolfpack’s original starter, Devin Leary, who’s out for the rest of the season—imploded in the second half, leading to the Eagles’ go-ahead touchdown from backup quarterback Emmett Morehead to freshman Joseph Griffin Jr. that came with 14 seconds remaining.

BC shocked No. 16 NC State 21–20, and pulled off its first win against an AP Top-25 ranked opponent since 2014.

It wasn’t going to be easy for Morris to best his last two performances—the Carrollton, Ga. native passed for 475 yards and six touchdowns combined in victories against Virginia Tech and No. 20 Wake Forest. For much of the first half, Morris, who was intercepted once and fumbled three times, showcased his arm talent and ability to escape the pocket, but mishandles in the second half led to the Wolfpack’s defeat.

On NC State’s first offensive play of the game, wide receiver Thayer Thomas made a ridiculous grab over Jason Maitre for 23 yards. Four plays later, Morris identified another one of his veteran playmakers streaking across the field—redshirt junior tight end Trent Pennix—and fired a 27-yard touchdown.

NC State’s fiery defense—led by junior Drake Thomas, junior Payton Wilson, and graduate student Isaiah Moore—ranked first in the ACC in points per game, rushing yards allowed, third down conversion, and was tied for first in interceptions heading into the week. It caused havoc for the Eagles early in the game.

BC’s offensive dry spell—which included two three-and-outs to start the game—continued as the Wolfpack got rolling again on their next offensive series. Again, it was Morris who piled onto the points total, trotting into the end zone on a 10-yard run that put the Wolfpack up 14–0.

Zay Flowers’ electricity finally provided a spark for BC’s offense as Morehead connected with Flowers on a 17-yard pass, cutting NC State’s lead to seven points.

In the first quarter, Flowers became the all-time receiving yards leader in BC football history, surpassing Alex Amidon’s 2,800 yards.

Flowers finished the game with seven catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading 20–7 four minutes into the second half thanks to a pair of field goals from 30 and 45 yards, respectively, from Christopher Dunn, NC State was the team treading above the watermark while the Eagles began to drown.

But Flowers flashed again.

With 7:13 left in the third quarter, Flowers shoveled up a short pass, scrambling all the way through NC State defenders into the end zone from 35 yards out, and the Eagles were down 20–14.

From that point on, BC’s defense became a staple and wouldn’t relent. On eight of NC State’s last nine offensive drives, the Eagles forced four punts, three fumbles and one interception.

BC’s final offensive drive started with 2:47 left in the fourth quarter, and the drive was salvaged by a number of scrappy plays. First it was Dino Tomlin who secured a big-time, 29-yard pass that had the Eagles knocking on the door. Then, it was George Takacs who received a 17-yard pass on his knees that put the Eagles on NC State’s 14-yard line.

Morehead routinely scrambled out of congested pockets, and with the worst rushing offense in the country, was forced to lead with his arm while Hafley led with his head.

In the final minute, the Wolfpack put the Eagles in fourth-down territory with six yards to go. Morehead threw a pass intended for Griffin Jr., and while it was an incomplete pass, NC State’s Thomas was called for pass interference.

BC was handed the ball with two yards to go.

From there with an empty set, Morehead went back to Griffin and connected this time, tying up the game at 20–20. Connor Lytton’s successful extra point took the lead for the Eagles, and there wasn’t enough time on the clock for NC State and its booing audience to see a comeback effort of their own.