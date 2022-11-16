I’m going to be honest—I don’t know assistant sports editor John “Jack” “Berg” Anthony Bergamini III that well. Or really at all. What better way to learn than by analyzing each other’s playlists?

I’ve learned more about Berg through these 10 songs than I have in 10 months on the board—actually, it’s 11 now, but 10 works better for this sentence.

I’ve learned that Berg is a big fan of classic rock and that our music taste couldn’t be more different.

Berg’s playlist reminds me of those first few days of summer, although I’ve recently learned from his fellow sports editors that he doesn’t seem to believe in seasons, so I hope he gets what I’m saying here.

The songs blend together like a string of warm, sunny days. Like diving into the deep end at an over-crowded pool party. Like seeing old friends for the first time in months. It’s the feeling of happy, carefree days and an immense gratitude for just being alive.

Well, the majority of his playlist has that feeling, anyway.

Berg’s first song, “Smile Like You Mean It” by The Killers, is energetic, impassioned, and clearly from the early 2000s. It sets the tone perfectly for his playlist—almost every song he chose is spirited like this one. I can imagine myself playing it on repeat.

Actually, I already have.

This first track also hints at just how much Berg loves a good electric guitar solo, which I also hear in “Under Cover of Darkness” by The Strokes and “The Boys Are Back in Town” by Thin Lizzy. When I listen to these songs, an uncontrollable smile spreads across my face. “Under Cover of Darkness” is so upbeat and fun, and “The Boys Are Back In Town” is a classic that just makes sense for Berg.

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra is another upbeat classic that promises sunny, better days ahead, and “Summer of ’69” by Bryan Adams reminisces on those happy days past.

But Berg mixes it up with some interesting songs in between. The Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun” has amazing electric guitar like some of the others, but it’s also got a mysterious feel to it that’s totally unique. Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands,” though it sounds upbeat, tells of how hard life can be but how necessary it is to live through challenges.

With the last few songs, Berg’s playlist takes a complete turn. Not only does he shift to more contemporary music with Kid Cudi’s “love.” and “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare),” but he also totally changes the vibe.

These songs are about chasing an unattainable happiness and struggling with identity. Regardless, they promise a better future, and that’s something I can get behind.

I know Berg strictly listens to the vibe of a song, but I think there’s something to be said about the lyrics, too. With that in mind, I see a clear trend in his playlist—it moves from holding onto happy memories to learning to let them go. His playlist goes from carefree to having deep care, but the one thing I’d tell Berg in response is something I think he already knows—those deep feelings of care are what make life worth living.

This is the perfect playlist to pull anyone into a main character moment. It’s about the ups and downs and the beauty of life, and I promise you’ll have fun listening to it. I know I did.

As I leave the board, I’m faced with a huge and terrifying unknown. I have no clue what my life will be like. My whole career at Boston College has been this paper—I owe everything to The Heights.

But now, thanks to Berg, I have the perfect playlist to get me through this next chapter. All I need to do is put my headphones in and press play. I know I’ll soon be skipping down the sidewalk, closing my eyes and feeling the warmth of the sun on my face. I’ll remember the good old days and know that somehow, something even more beautiful awaits.