Eagles Sign Six New Players to 2023 Recruiting Class￼

While Boston College men’s hockey head coach Greg Brown may only be in his first year at the helm of the program, he hit the ground running with his first recruiting class.

Five U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) players—Gabe Perreault, Aram Minnetian, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Drew Fortescue—signed their national letters of intent on Thursday to play at BC.

The Eagles also landed Jacob Fowler, a goaltender for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL—the top junior ice hockey league sanctioned by USA Hockey. Fowler committed and signed his letter of intent, announcing his decision on Twitter Thursday.

The six signees join the Eagles’ 2023 recruiting class that already consists of Nolan Joyce, Jan Korec, Will Vote, Connor Welsh, and Tim Delay.

All five USNTDP players were recently named to the National Hockey League Central Scouting’s preliminary players-to-watch list in anticipation of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft that takes place on June 28 and 29.

Central Scouting listed forwards Perreault, Smith, and Leonard as A-ranked skaters, which, according to the USNTDP’s website, indicates a potential first-round draft pick.

Central Scouting listed defensemen Minnetian and Fortescue as B-ranked skaters, indicating a potential second- or third-round draft selection.

Perreault hails from Hinsdale, Ill. and is ranked No.19 in FCHockey’s top 32 2023 NHL Draft prospects. Minnetian, from Woodcliff Lake, N.J., sits at No. 30.

Smith, of Lexington Mass., and Leanard, from Amherst, Mass., are listed as “other notable prospects,” in FCHockey’s rankings.

The U.S. National U18 team for USNTDP is currently in season. Through 19 games, Perrault has accumulated 36 points on 15 goals and 21 assists.

Smith has 39 points through 19 games, and Leonard has 28 points through 17 games this season. Smith has 17 goals and 22 assists while Leonard sits at 16 goals and 12 assists on the season.

Minnetian has recorded 11 total points this season through 19 games.

Both Fowler and Korec are goaltenders. Korec plays USHL hockey for the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Fowler posted a .927 save percentage in 18 games for Youngstown last season, ranking No. 1 among USHL goaltenders in save percentage. This season, he’s sported a .900 save percentage through nine games.

The Eagles’ current goaltender is graduate transfer Mitch Benson.