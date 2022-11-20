CommonToast: A Brunch Café! Provides Warm Respite and Tender Music on Chilly Evening￼

On a cold Friday night, the Common Tones brought students outside of their cozy dorms for a sweet treat. In Devlin Hall 008, the a cappella group presented Commontoast: A Brunch Café!, a thematic show that warmed the night for many students.

Audience members waited patiently for the singers to come in as the projector displayed an introductory video of the group’s members.

Sticking to the brunch theme, members of Common Tones dressed as different breakfast foods and drinks, including french toast, a banana, a fried egg, and a mimosa.

Picnic blankets, colorful balloons, and inflatables decorated the stairways, tables, and podium in the room, adding to the upbeat atmosphere. Desk lamps stood throughout the first row, making a make-shift spotlight on the center of the room where the members sang.

The a cappella group burst in through the main entrance of the auditorium, inciting loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

The group debuted their a cappella version of “Fruit Salad” by The Wiggles. The song was a playful, theme-fitting way to begin the night.

Next, “Drops of Jupiter” by Train, a signature Common Tones song, transitioned the audience from a playful mood to a sentimental one. “Titanium” by Rihanna, another Common Tones classic, came next, followed by “Yesterday” by The Beatles.

After these tender performances, Ana La Russa, MCAS ’25, lightened the mood, debuting a hip-hop version of “Killing Me Softly with His Song” by Fugees. La Russa’s melodic voice shined throughout her second solo performance, fueled by the audience’s applause.

During a brief intermission, the group’s music director, John Ross, LSEHD ’23, thanked everyone for making the show possible, and the audience recognized the Common Tones’ efforts by applauding and cheering.

The animated audience then tuned in for the next song, “Juice” by Lizzo, with the same amount of energy.

“Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and “Favorite Crime” by Olivia Rodrigo were next. Then, the elder members of Common Tones left the stage to give the spotlight to the group’s new members. The audience joined with rhythmic claps to support the new members’ first performance of “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus.

“December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” by Frankie Valli and “Falling Slowly” by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová were two of the last performances of the night.

The Common Tones concluded their show with president Becca Speer, MCAS ’23, singing “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse, shining with her enigmatic stage presence. As she hit the final notes, she earned a standing ovation from the audience.