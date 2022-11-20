Holiday Happenings in Newton: Nine Things to Do in the Winter Wonderland

As twinkling lights start to break a 4:00 p.m. darkness in Newton, the city turns into a winter wonderland. The Heights compiled a list of nine heart-warming events that will power you through the freezing cold of the months ahead.

Mayor Fuller’s Holiday Mini Golf Hole in Fun

Show off your putt-putt skills for Mayor Ruthanne Fuller as City Hall transforms into a winding golf course that takes you through the Mayor’s Office, the City Council Chambers, and the War Memorial. The admission fee is a gift that will be donated to the Holiday Gift Drive sponsored by the Village Bank. Signups for the event, which will take place Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, will be available online.

Newton Holiday Craft Fair

Spend your Sunday enjoying live music and browsing fine art, jewelry, ceramics, and textiles made by local artists. Newton’s annual Holiday Craft Fair will return on Dec. 4 at Newton South High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds from the $5 admission fee are donated to the Newton Cultural Alliance. Learn more at celebratenewton.com.

WinterFEST

Join Newton Community Pride as it hosts its second WinterFEST on Jan. 28 and 29. The weekend will be filled with live entertainment, a pop-up market, warm food and drinks, and ice sculptures. Entry is free for all. Time and location details will be updated closer to the event, and more information is available online.

Candles and Cards

Trying to nail that perfect, vintage-inspired holiday card to send out to friends and family? Consider getting inspired by the Jackson family’s historic greeting card and candle archive at the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. A $10 fee covers refreshments and materials to create your own candles and cards. Learn more and register online.

Highland Glee Club’s Holiday Songfest

Get into the holiday spirit by singing along to some Christmas tunes performed by the Highland Glee Club on Dec. 3 at the Christ Episcopal Church at 3 p.m. Listen to a collection ranging from Gregorian chant to jazz to Franz Schubert for a $20 ticket that can be bought online or at the door.

Nearby Gallery Pop-Up Market

Anxious about finding that perfect holiday gift for your loved ones? Stop by Nearby Gallery’s Pop-up Market and visit vendors from the Boston area selling various goods and original artwork. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local businesses. The event is on Dec. 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 101 Union St. Learn more on the Nearby Gallery’s website.

Breakfast with Santa

Nothing says “Christmas time” quite like meeting Old Saint Nick. Revisit childhood memories with family and friends by grabbing breakfast and taking a picture with Santa on Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. at 520 Pleasant St. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and must be purchased in advance.

Daly Rink

Ice skating is the perfect winter activity. Grab some friends and stop by Daly Rink during public skating hours to sharpen up your skills on the ice. Skate rentals are $7 for adults, and hours are available online.

FUUSN Holiday Fair

Do some more holiday shopping at the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton. There will be handmade gifts, toys, and games available for purchase, as well as a silent auction. The event is on Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1326 Washington St.