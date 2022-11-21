Eagles Out-Worked, Fall To Tarleton State In Paradise Jam Semi-Finals

Boston College men’s basketball and Tarleton State have never shared the court together until Sunday night, when the two teams faced off in the semi-finals of the 2022 Paradise Jam tournament.

But instead of the Eagles, Tarleton State—a Division II program just two years ago—moved onto the finals, and in dominant fashion.

The Eagles (3–2) looked helpless, turning the ball over 20 times for the first time this season, and were simply outworked by the Texans (3–1) in the 70–54 loss. Tarleton State has now forced 20-plus turnovers in all four of its games this season.

“Tarleton State forced us to be out of character,” head coach Earl Grant said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of dealing with the pressure and making the decisions trying to execute under duress.”

After taking a 5–2 lead, BC saw its three-point lead vanish, and BC never led again.

Tarleton State went on a 9–0 run to put the Eagles down 14–5, with the Eagles totaling just five points through the first eight minutes of action.

“We weren’t at the level we needed to be in the first five minutes,” Grant said. “The first five minutes sets the tone…They came out, threw the first punch. And we didn’t respond in the second half.”

The run grew into a 22–8 run, and BC entered halftime with just a mere 19 points.

The Eagles’ energy looked low—similar to BC’s low-energy performance in its first loss this season against Maine.

“Just try to continue to figure [it] out,” Grant said of BC’s lackluster performance. “Maybe there’s something with the starting lineup, maybe there’s something else, but just keep trying to discover, you know, how to help your team be the best that they can be.”

In the second half, BC mightily struggled to cut into the Texans lead. Matters only got worse when Makai-Ashton Langford—the Eagles’ leading scorer so far this season—picked up his fourth foul with 15:08 left and was subsequently subbed out. Ashton-Langford was not seen again for the rest of the game.

DeMarr Langford Jr. was also subbed out—and never returned—due to foul trouble early in the second half, and attempted just one field goal throughout the entire game.

Grant noted that Langford Jr. had a 103-degree fever two days before and was still up in the air to play in the game prior to Tarleton State against George Mason in the quarterfinals. He ended up recording minutes in both.

Regardless, with Tarleton State leading 44–25 with just over 15 minutes left, Grant didn’t want to push Langford’s limits, and freshman guard Armani Mighty and walk-on guard Quinn Pemberton checked into the game. Pemberton saw his first action this season.

“I felt like the way the game went, where we were in the middle of the second half, we just needed to let the young guys grow and get them playing time because we’re down 18 points,” Grant said.

After taking a 21-point lead—the Texans largest of the night—the Eagles finally showed some fight, going on a mini 6–0 run off back-to-back three-pointers from Mason Madsen and Chas Kelley III.

But another costly turnover—this time a head scratching C.J. Penha Jr. giveaway off a rebound—sucked all the momentum out of the Eagles as the Texans’ Jakorie Smith notched an easy layup.

The Texans had 26 points off Eagles’ turnovers. BC had just nine.

Penha led BC with 12 points but also had three turnovers. Four different Eagles had three or more turnovers.

BC’s final shot came on another Madsen three-pointer and a Mighty and-one which cut the Texans lead to 10 with just under six minutes remaining. Madsen notched his second three-pointer of the night on the shot, and finished with 10 points.

“They started to play good basketball,” Grant said of his reserves. “So I just left them out there.”

But a Freddy Hicks driving layup put Tarleton State up 15 with 4:02 left, and BC never clawed back.

“It’s gonna come down to our values and our pride and our competitive spirit,” Grant said. “That’s what it’s gonna come down to.”