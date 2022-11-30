Heights Columnists Reflect on Midterm Elections

Swindal: “Democrats Surpassed Almost All Expectations”

Amid President Joe Biden’s poor approval ratings, a struggling economy, and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this was far from a dream year for Democrats to run. In fact, we absolutely could have expected a red wave, something like the 2010 or 2014 elections, in which Republicans romped during the tenure of a Democratic president. Indeed, there were competitive House and Senate races this election in several states that Biden won in 2020. Republicans themselves were gearing up for a red wave.

It never came.

Republicans have failed to retake the Senate, losing crucial races in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Arizona. While they have taken the House of Representatives, their majority will be strikingly thin, leading 220–213 in the most recent estimates. And while Democrats have rejoiced, it’s not all good news for them. Let’s evaluate some of their worst takeaways from the midterm cycle.

For Democrats, the most obvious piece of bad news is their House performance. Though they performed well in many swing districts, it was their dismal performances in blue states such as New York and California that sealed their fate this election cycle. And although they seem poised to retain control of the Senate, it was not quite the best-case scenario in that chamber for Democrats, either.

Several races that were once competitive slipped out of Democrats’ hands. Incumbent Ron Johnson in Wisconsin very narrowly defeated his challenger Mandela Barnes after close polling all summer, Ted Budd prevailed in North Carolina, and unfortunately, grifter J.D. Vance defeated Representative Tim Ryan in Ohio.

Florida should also be itself considered a source of bad news for the party. By Florida standards, both Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio annihilated their Democratic opponents, with each winning by double digits even as Biden lost the state in 2020 by about 3 percent. Following a heavy Republican gerrymander, Florida Republicans also took multiple seats from Democrats in the House of Representatives. The main takeaway is that Florida—one of the only states to move toward Republicans from 2016 to 2020—may have solidified itself as a “real red state.”

Another piece of bad news: many Republican candidates peddled Trump’s “Big Lie” about the election—that it was stolen from him—and even espoused similar rhetoric about their own campaigns. When asked if she would accept her election results, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result.”

Fortunately for Democrats, Lake was defeated by Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. Despite Lake’s defeat, however, the election was decided by a razor-thin margin, giving Lake much more leverage to spread election dishonesty. Other proponents of the Big Lie include Wisconsin’s third Congressional district winner Derrick Van Orden, who was at the Jan. 6 rally with intentions “to stand for the integrity of our electoral system as a citizen.” And though he was crushed by Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano was one of the most heinous propagators of the “Big Lie.” As Trump said on his efforts in the Pennsylvania Senate, “Nobody felt more strongly, or feels more strongly about election integrity than Doug.”

Enough of the bad news for Democrats, though. By all accounts, they did extremely well this midterm cycle. Democrats surpassed almost all expectations.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan dominated her opponent Don Bolduc, winning the state by a larger margin than Biden did in 2020. Patty Murray won in Washington quite easily, despite shady polling that told a contrary story. And, of course, Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman won in Pennsylvania by a wider margin than Biden did in 2020, defeating Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. Catherine Cortez Masto, who FiveThirtyEight’s model considered Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbent, held on in Nevada, as did Mark Kelly just southeast in Arizona. The Senate was an extremely successful chamber for Democrats in 2022.

Several governor’s races have also featured Democrats overperforming. In New Mexico, what was once thought to be a competitive race went solidly for incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham. In blood-red Kansas, incumbent Democratic Governor Laura Kelly secured four more years. And even while Ron Johnson prevailed, vulnerable incumbent Democrat Tony Evers still hung on in Wisconsin.

The foremost source of good news is the current state of the GOP—its lackluster performance in a year where it could easily have assured a red wave is pretty much self-inflicted. Several races that should have been competitive, like Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race were essentially locked down as Democratic pickups as a result of extremist nominations. Several Senate races have followed suit, especially in Pennsylvania where Republicans decided to nominate Oz—a career quack doctor and New Jersey resident— instead of, well, anyone better.

And really, all I can say is that Fetterman, while recovering from a damaging stroke (that led to a poor debate performance), was nonetheless able to solidly gain a seat in a state that previously lurched to the right in the Trump era during historically bad inflation and amid the tenure of a very unpopular Democratic president.

That’s all I can say about what Democrats need to take away from this election.

Did everything go great? Of course not. Republicans have the House now, and though they retained the Senate, their majority will still be razor-thin (hello, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema). And yet, this was still a complete humiliation for the GOP and an affirmation of the only sane party still remaining. Indeed, while the midterms did bring some bad news for Democrats, it was mostly good news.