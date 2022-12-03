BC Sweeps Buffalo in Three Sets, Advances to Second Round of National Invitational Volleyball Championship￼

The National Invitational Volleyball Championship is a post-season NCAA Division 1 volleyball tournament in which teams that did not qualify for the NCAA tournament compete against each other in a single-elimination format. Boston College volleyball’s strong 20–13 regular season record set them to be one of eight hosts for the first round of the tournament, which it held at the Margot Connell Recreational Center.

On Friday, the Eagles hosted Buffalo for their first game of the tournament, but also hosted a first round contest between St. John’s and Binghamton. BC (20–13, 7–11 Atlantic Coast)—along with St. John’s—advanced to the second round of the tournament, sweeping the Bulls (19–14, 10–8 Mid-American) in three sets by scores of 25–18, 25–17, and 27–25, respectively.

As the first set got underway, the momentum shifted back and forth until BC pulled away from the stalemate with a 15–14 lead as a timeout was called. The Bulls faulted on two consecutive serves, and a Jenna Pollock ace set the Eagles up for a scoring run that they would continue through the end of the set.

“I think anytime you start kind of the second season, if you will, everybody’s a little uncomfortable,” BC head coach Jason Kennedy said after the first set. “It’s gonna take a little bit of adjusting. There’s a lot of pressure in these games. Now you win or you go home so I think we just had to get over the initial jitters.”

The Eagles’ hot streak was fueled by well-placed kills and spikes that seemed to always find a spot on the court where no Bulls could reach. Buffalo found a chance to slow the Eagles long rally down after it made a crucial dig to keep the ball in play, but BC’s Kate Brennan ended hopes with a spike, sending the packed student fan section wild. The Eagles capitalized on a Jenna Pollock kill to end the set, 25–18.

BC built off of its momentum from the first set and stayed in control in the second. After Pollock killed a Buffalo serve to put the Eagles up 2–1, BC didn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the set.

Buffalo got within a few points of the Eagles several times in the set, but BC responded at every important juncture. After Buffalo closed out an Abby Leigh kill to make it 13–12, Katrina Jensen’s two key kills and Pollock’s ace put the Eagles on a 4–1 run.

The Bulls took a timeout at 21–16, but their reset did nothing to slow down the Eagles as they finished the set on another key 4–1 run to take the set, 25–17.

Buffalo took control of the third set early on and wouldn’t relent until Alayna Crabtree’s two consecutive aces gave the Eagles an 18–17 lead.

The game’s intensity did not die out, as the final stages of the game were packed with excitement. Kennedy called a timeout as the Bulls led 22–20, looking to save BC from having to play a fourth set.

Buffalo took BC to the brink of losing the set twice, but the Eagles responded both times with clutch kills from Julia Haggerty. After two back-to-back kills, Jensen finished the job with a kill of her own, taking the set 27–25 and completing the sweep of Buffalo.

“We have to win this in three because there’s no guarantee that you’re gonna win, and if you don’t, I think it gets dicey or in dicier,” Kennedy said after the game. “The longer you go where, you know, you get into four sets, then you’re one set away from going five and you really don’t want to be in that situation.”