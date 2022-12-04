Car Crashes at Newton Intersection Spark Concern From Residents and City Officials

Paulo Henrique Alves-Back was in his home office on Nov. 14 when he saw a car suddenly crash through his front yard’s fence after colliding with another vehicle.

Just over 24 hours later, Newton police were dispatched to the very same corner of Watertown Street, Eddy Street, and Eliot Avenue after another two-car crash. Then, as soon as a tow service removed one of those vehicles, yet another collision occurred, according to a police report.

“Accidents—I’ve been here 26 years—they’re too numerous,” Joe Killilea, a resident near the intersection, said. “My son has gone out, pulled a woman out of a car. I’ve gone out and, you know, talked to people and stuff like that. … Thank God nobody ever gets killed.”

Within two days after the accidents, signs reading “DON’T STAND HERE! DEATH TRAP! THREE CRASHES IN 36 HOURS” were placed by the intersection.

Vehicle-related incidents have occurred at this intersection for years. Since 2018, it has seen a total of 15 reported crashes, averaging three per year, according to an email from Newton Police Chief John Carmichael Jr.

“You’re coming from a highway, and you’re kind of conditioned to drive one way, and then you go into a cut street that is not supposed to be a high-speed intersection,” Alves-Back said. “That’s what happens.”

Ward 3 Councilor Julia Malakie also cited speeding and the intersection’s location as factors in the crashes.

“Eliot to Eddy Street or vice versa is the most direct route from Walton Street to Watertown Street or Washington Street, which is part of the problem,” Malakie said. “So that seems to be why the accidents are happening in the daytime. … People are in a hurry, they get careless.”

The Eliot Avenue and Eddy Street route is a convenient alternative to avoid West Newton Square, a village center known for higher volumes of traffic at the intersection, according to Malakie.

“It’s kind of a confluence of a very busy road—Watertown Street—[and] a very convenient cut-through, which is Eddy/Eliot, for people trying to avoid West Newton Square, which has always been congested,” Malakie said.

Similarly, Ward 5 Councilor-at-Large Andreae Downs said that GPS has contributed to a higher potential for crashes by directing drivers toward residential roads such as Watertown Street, Eddy Street, and Eliot Avenue to avoid traffic and longer trips.

She explained that adjusting speed limits in residential areas could address this issue, forcing navigation apps to direct drivers away from them.

“When we put in a new speed limit, [navigation apps] have to take it into account as if you’re obeying the speed limit,” Downs said. “So that affects the timing of your trip, and they’re more likely to take you on the shorter route, which may be the highway instead of residential streets.”

Responding to the recent crashes, the Newton Department of Public Works Transportation put up flex posts—plastic posts used to guide traffic and alert drivers to possible hazards—along the shoulder of Watertown Street to calm traffic and raise awareness when turning.