Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week Of Dec. 4

Deck the Heights with boughs of holly, fa la la la la, la la la la. With Christmas trees popping up in dorm windows, holiday music streaming out of the dining halls, and cheer spreading across campus, it finally feels like the holiday season. Despite finals quickly approaching, spirits are high and smiles are big. Students look forward to their study day trips to

Snowport

, late night secret Santa exchanges, and stuffing their roommates’ stockings with all sorts of absurd trinkets. From us at

The Heights

to you, we hope you have a warm and happy Winter Break!