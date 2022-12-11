Jason Kennedy Becomes Winningest BC Volleyball Coach of All Time as Eagles Advance to NIVC Championship

Boston College volleyball’s historic season continued Saturday against Southern Mississippi in record-breaking fashion.

Not only was BC’s semi-finals win against Southern Miss for a program-best 23 total wins in a season, but Jason Kennedy became the winningest BC volleyball head coach ever, earning his 81st win in his fifth season as head coach, passing Andrea Leonard, who finished with 80 wins in seven seasons.

“I think it means a lot,” Kennedy said. “Just, you know, obviously there’s a lot of people that go into this. This isn’t about me necessarily. I’ve been fortunate enough to have the same staff since the day I started here.”

In their first ever matchup, the Eagles (23–13, 7–11 Atlantic Coast) defeated Southern Mississippi (21–12, 10–6 Sun Belt) in four sets.

The set scores were 25–21, 16–25, 29–27, 25–16.

After a competitive start to the first set, the Eagles began to pull away. BC blockers were a wall on defense, with Julia Haggerty and Kate Brennan totaling three blocks in the set. A strong kill from Silvia Ianeselli put BC up 10–5 and forced the first Golden Eagles timeout.

A kill from Haggerty ricocheted off of the face of Southern Miss’ Megan Harris, extending the Eagles’ lead to 18–9.

Southern Miss did not go down quietly, however, clawing their way back to within three points. A kill from Alayna Crabtree ended the run, though, and the Eagles secured the first set.

“You don’t know how to defend us, cause you never know what you’re gonna get,” Kennedy said. “You know, I think, there’s so many different pieces to be able to defend, you have to pick and choose…we can beat people a lot of different ways right now.”

The Golden Eagles got off to a hot start in the second set, taking a 4–1 lead. But Brennan’s kill off of the face of Harris shifted the momentum, as the Eagles rattled off four straight points.

Southern Miss pulled away, though, taking a commanding 13–8 lead over the Eagles.

The Eagles continued to struggle in the set, going down 21–16, forcing a BC timeout. But Southern Miss continued their dominance, comfortably taking the second set 25–16.

The third set was once again a battle, with each team tied at 17 apiece. The Eagles eventually took the lead, but Southern Miss fought back to take a 24–22 lead of its own.

Neither team was able to close out the set, which was tied at 27, until kills from Brennan and Crabtree finally ended the exchange, giving the Eagles a 2–1 match advantage.

“Well, the third set was gonna be the turning point,” Kennedy said. “You know, I really felt like there was a lot of momentum riding on that third set. Once it got into extra points and the back and forth battle, it was pretty clear to me whoever won that set was gonna have a pretty huge advantage.”

The momentum from the third set carried over into the fourth, with BC quickly taking an 11–5 lead and never giving it up.

It was Peyton Minyard, who had not played since Sept. 17 against Columbia, to put the nail in the coffin for Southern Miss, propelling the Eagles to a fourth set win with a kill to send BC to the NIVC championship.

Ianeselli tallied 14 kills and 17 digs, Brennan recorded 11 kills and four blocks, and Haggerty notched nine kills on a .818 hit percentage.

The Eagles have played every game of the tournament in the Margot Connell Recreation Center. The venue, however, is changing for BC in the championship matchup, as the Eagles will take on Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.

“We like playing here,” Kennedy said. “This is a great facility for us, we’re comfortable in this building, and I think it showed. You know, we’ve been on a little bit of a tear here late, and I think our ability to get in this building for practice everyday and have this be our home has been instrumental to our success down the line.”