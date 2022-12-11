Waggoner and Lacey Shine in Eagles’ 74–62 Triumph Over Albany

Often overshadowed by seniors like Taylor Soule and Cameron Swartz, current juniors Dontavia Waggoner and JoJo Lacey had little opportunity to carve out rotation roles of their own a season ago.

In 2022, however, Waggoner and Lacey have taken advantage of increased minutes and have emerged as the anchors of Boston College women’s basketball—a team without any seniors this year.

On the backs of their two junior leaders, the Eagles (8–4, 0–1 Atlantic Coast) clawed out of an early double-digit hole, topping Albany (5–6) by a final score of 74–62.

“It’s been really important that [the junior class] step up, especially [that] they’re there when we needed them,” BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said after the game.

After grabbing an early 3–0 lead, BC’s offense grinded to a scoring halt halfway through the opening frame. The Eagles came out sleepy and disjointed, and struggled to generate open looks. Early turnovers allowed the Great Danes to gash the Eagles’ interior defense in transition.

“I think that recently we’ve come out a little slow in games,” Maria Gakdeng said. “But just like getting into the timeout and then just kind of waking up after that—making sure we were getting after it [was important], because earlier in the game, we just had some mental lapses.”

Staring down a 15–5 deficit just over five minutes into the period, Waggoner and Lacey took over for an 8–0 run to keep the game close. A last-second, mid-range bucket from Andrea Daley put BC ahead 19–17 at the quarter break.

BC controlled the second quarter, dominating the paint and the glass, and took a six-point edge into the second half. Waggoner and Lacey combined for over half of the Eagles’ scoring in the first half.

After a Daley 3-pointer and a Waggoner and-one play pushed its lead to nine, BC found some breathing room nearly five minutes into the third quarter.

Waggoner, who became sixth in the nation in steals after Saturday’s contest, fueled the defense, making a number of acrobatic steals—accumulating three total on the day.

Down 11 heading into the final frame, Albany tightened up its defensive intensity and trimmed BC’s lead down to six with 2:25 left to play. The Eagles’ offense—which shot 50 percent from the field—continued to hum along, however, and effectively sealed the victory after Taina Mair clutched a 3-pointer and regained an 11-point lead.

Waggoner, celebrating her 21st birthday, led the way for the Eagles with 17 points and 8 rebounds—posting another strong performance in what has become a breakout junior campaign.

Daley extended her recent hot streak, chipping in 16 points and 9 rebounds.

Struggling from behind the arc, the source of much of the Eagles’ scoring came in the paint, where they registered 40 total points. BC’s forwards absorbed contact and drew 18 foul calls en route to scoring 16 of their points at the free-throw line as well.

“I think physicality is the advantage we have on other teams, so using that just helps us throughout the game,” Daley said.