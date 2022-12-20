Defense Propels Eagles To First-ACC Win Of Season Against Georgia Tech

After transferring from Colorado in 2019, Georgia Tech guard Cameron Swartz spent the 2019-2022 seasons at Boston College, where she started in 71 games and averaged 12.9 points per game. Swartz was a big part of what Boston College women’s basketball head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee had been building since she took over in 2018. But the Marietta, Ga. native decided to return home for her fifth year as a graduate transfer.

Swartz led the Eagles in points per game last year with 16.1, and she has averaged 13.6 so far this season for the Yellow Jackets. In her return to Conte Forum, Swartz put up 14 points, leading Georgia Tech in scoring.

“We just treated [Swartz] and [Georgia Tech] like any other team,” Dontavia Waggoner said.

Despite Swartz’s efforts, the Eagles (10–4, 1–1 Atlantic Coast) controlled the game throughout much of the first half, leading by as much as 13 and finishing out the half with a seven-point advantage over the Yellow Jackets (8–3, 0–1) en route to a 74–62 victory.

JoJo Lacey bolstered the Eagles backcourt in the first quarter, draining two three’s from downtown to make the score 19–8 in BC’s favor. Lacey led the Eagles in first-half scoring with 13 points.

With 4:37 left in the second quarter, Georgia Tech’s Kara Dunn recorded a layup to cut BC’s lead to just four points, but a third Lacey 3-pointer put the Eagles back up by seven to close out the second quarter.

The Eagles dominated in the third quarter, jumping out of the break with an 8–0 run and finishing the quarter up 56–40.

“I was impressed that they were communicating on the defensive end,” BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said. “That’s a priority, communication.”

Going into the fourth frame, it looked like BC would win by that margin, if not more, but the Yellow Jackets cut the Eagles’ lead down to just seven with 4:30 left in the contest.

Nevertheless, the Eagles showed composure in the waning minutes by draining free throws and making layups to close out the win, their tenth of the season, and first in conference play.

“It’s big to get your first ACC win in the second game of the season in conference play,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “You know, it’s a good feeling. It’s good for confidence for our team to know that they can do it.”

BC’s rotation and depth played a key role in the game. Dontavia Waggoner, Andrea Daley, Taina Mair and Lacey all finished with double figures for the Eagles. Mair also played all 40 minutes of the game, hauling in 12 rebounds, and finishing just two assists shy of a triple double.

“Once I get the rebound I’m looking up the court and seeing if I can get an assist so we can just go coast to coast,” Mair said. “So it’s kind of a momentum thing. If it’s coming to me, I’m just gonna have to go get it.”

Controlling rebounds was imperative for both team’s success, as the Eagles collected 47 on the day with the Yellow Jackets grabbing 46.

Defensively, BC held the Yellow Jackets to just 28.0 percent shooting from the field.

“That was something that I was really proud of,” Bernabei-McNamee said about the Eagle’s defensive showing. “Defensively sticking with the game plan, but also just with that look in their eyes. Very determined and that’s a credit to them as players just playing really hard.”