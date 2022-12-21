Eagles Defeat No. 21 Virginia Tech, Grant Earns Highest Career Program Win

“Gritty, not pretty.”

That has been Boston College men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant’s motto since he arrived in Chestnut Hill on March 21, 2021.

“Gritty not pretty,” however, has been pushed to its limits in the 2022–23 season. BC (7–6, 1–1 Atlantic Coast) endured a four game-losing streak before defeating Stonehill on Dec. 13, and limped to a 6–6 record heading into its final matchup before the holiday break against No. 21 Virginia Tech (11–2, 1–1).

But something changed Wednesday night in Conte Forum, and “Gritty not pretty” was in full effect. The Eagles played physical, aggressive basketball against the Hokies, notching a season-high 17 offensive rebounds, while holding the Hokies to 30 first-half points—tied for their season low.

“It has to be gritty in order for us to win,” Makai Ashton-Langford said after BC’s 70–65 overtime upset victory over Virginia Tech.

Ashton-Langford registered a season high 21 points, including 16 in the second half and overtime, carrying the Eagles to a victory against their highest-ranked opponent in the Grant era, and BC’s first win against an AP-ranked opponent since 2020.

“I tell the guys all the time: no one win or loss is going to find us,” Grant said. “We’re trying to be our best in March.”

Mason Madsen tallied the first points of the game with a stepback jumper. Six minutes later, Jaeden Zackery recorded a steal and an assist to CJ Penha Jr. to put the Eagles up 8–6.

Ashton-Langford’s first points of the night came on a fastbreak to give BC a 10–8 lead, but Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts went on a 6–0 run to regain the Hokies’ lead—which Virginia Tech maintained for the remainder of the first half.

Prince Aligbe—who finished the game with just five points and four rebounds—nailed a buzzer-beater from three to put BC down by five points heading to halftime, swinging some momentum the Eagles’ way.

Ashton-Langford led the charge out of the break as the Eagles made five of their first seven field goals. Ashton-Langford single handedly went on a 6–0 run to put BC ahead 35–34.

“He’s been in college for a lot of years,” Grant said of Ashton-Langford. “The plan was to get him coming downhill to his right hand, trying to attack the ball screen coverage, and he just did a great job of scoring and making decisions in the ball screen to hit his teammates.”

Devin McGlockton joined the scoring-frenzing, combining with Ashton-Langford to score BC’s next nine points. McGlockton—a former football tight end—hung around the basket with ready heads to receive the ball on multiple feeds.

“Devin’s supposed to be playing Power five tight end right now,” Grant said. “He can catch around the basket—he might not make it—but it’s going to stick to his hands. He really delivered tonight and had a great performance.”

McGlockton totaled 18 points on the night.

“Offensively, they were playing up on the screens,” McGlockton said. “That opened up the slit for me to get some shots around the basket, and they started falling, so that was good for us.”

An emphatic Penha dunk and a hanging Zackery jumper launched the Eagles ahead 48–44 with 8:14 left in the half.

The Hokies were unable to compensate for McGlockton again, who’s hookshot over Sean Pedulla made it 57–48—BC’s largest lead of the night.

That lead, however, was short-lived. Virginia Tech poured in 11 straight points to go up 59–57 with 49 seconds left in regulation, and Grant signaled for a timeout. As play continued, the Eagles got the ball right to Ashton-Langford, who swooped past a Hokies defender for an acrobatic floater, tying the game 59–59 with 32 seconds left.

Virginia Tech couldn’t make the go-ahead basket, and the game headed to overtime.

Neither team scored in the first two minutes of overtime, but McGlockton cleaned up Ashton-Langford’s missed layup to put BC ahead by two.

With 56 seconds left in overtime, Ashton-Langford missed a 3-pointer, but McGlockton hauled in his seventh rebound of the night. After resetting its offense, BC found the shot clock waning, so Zackery dumped the ball off to Ashton-Langford well beyond the arc, who threw up a desperation 3-pointer.

“I was like, ‘regardless of if you pass it to me, it’s going up,’” Ashton-Langford said of the play. “So I got my elbow ready, and that was that.”

Ashton-Langford nailed the shot, and it proved to be the nail in Virginia Tech’s coffin.

“I think the players just really showed their character, they kept showing up, every day, coming to work, never complaining and never looking for excuses,” Grant said. “It just showed that they want to continue to try to build a program.”