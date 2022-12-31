Eagles Silence Arizona State 5–2 In First Of Two-Game Road Series

Boston College men’s hockey hadn’t played a game in 21 days since its massive “Jerry York Night” victory against Boston University on Dec. 9 just before it took its annual holiday break.

Rather than partaking in a holiday tournament, as BC often does, the Eagles were scheduled for something more uncommon—a trip to Tempe, Ari. for a two-game series with Arizona State, the lone Division 1 men’s hockey team in the Southwest.

“It’s nice for the game of hockey that the game has expanded,” BC head coach Greg Brown said after the game. “The success that the NHL has had in what you would consider non-hockey markets has certainly helped that.”

Despite traveling all the way across the country, the Eagles met an all-too-familiar foe—netminder TJ Semptimphelter, the former Northeastern netminder who stunned BC with a 41-save performance to lead the Huskies over the Eagles in the first round of the Beanpot last season, and transferred to ASU in the offseason.

On Friday, Semptimphelter’s efforts were overcome by a three-goal first period from the Eagles, and BC netted two more in a 5–2 win over the Sun Devils.

Nearly two and a half minutes into the game, Mike Posma buried a rebound off an Eamon Powell shot to give the Eagles a 1–0 lead before fans could even take their seats in Mullett Arena.

The rest of the frame was defined by penalties from both teams.

“Each period, the game got better and better,” Brown said. “I thought the first period was very loose on both sides. There were lots of penalties and defensive breakdowns. That’s not unusual coming off of winter break.”

4:12 into the period, Nikita Nesterenko went to the box first for tripping, and the ensuing power play would result in a goal for each team.

First, short-handed, Aidan Hreschuk carried the puck all the way up the ice instead of clearing it, and dumped the puck to Andre Gasseau in front of the net, who roofed the puck to double the Eagles lead.

“We wanna be dangerous shorthanded,” Brown said. “You don’t want the other team to be too comfortable on the power play. You want them to think you will score shorthanded goals so they always have that in the back of their mind.”

Just a few seconds later, ASU’s Dylan Jackson fired a heater from the blue line that slid past BC goaltender Mitch Benson, cutting the Eagles’ lead in half, 2–1.

After the Sun Devil’s second powerplay went scoreless, ASU’s Ryan O’Reilly was called for elbowing. Before Arizona State could regain possession of the puck to kill the penalty, Matt Argentina notched BC’s third goal of the night on the delayed penalty.

Unlike the NHL, if a goal is scored on a delayed penalty call, it does not result in the cancellation of the penalty in college hockey. But BC’s man advantage did not prove effective, as a holding penalty on Oskar Jellvik turned the power play into a 4-on-4 with just a minute left in the period.

Another penalty call was issued to ASU’s Ryan Alexander with 34 seconds left in the period, resulting in a 4-on-3.

The original penalty on O’Reilly had just nine seconds left when the puck dropped for the second period, and he wasted no time making up for his mistake. O’Reilly scored a goal right out of the box 23 seconds into the frame.

Seven minutes into the period, Liam Izyk drew Semptimphelter out of the net, and Christian O’Neill sent the puck past a diving Robert Mastrosimone for the Eagles’ go-ahead goal.

The third period got underway, and after seven minutes went by, freshman defenseman Charlie Leddy made a veteran play, covering up the puck with his hand in his defensive zone to halt an ASU powerplay attack. BC killed the Sun Devil’s man advantage and rode that momentum, as Colby Ambrosio batted the puck out of the air to finalize the game’s scoring at 5–2.

“[Arizona State] is a good team,” Brown said. “You have to find a way to win some non-conference games to stay involved in the National picture. This also helps to keep our momentum and keep playing the right way.”