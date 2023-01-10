Luke Kuechly Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Boston College football middle linebacker Luke Kuechly was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023 on Monday.

After three years on the Heights from 2009–11, Kuechly left BC as the all-time leader in career tackles with 532, career solo tackles with 299, and single-season tackles with 191. The Carolina Panthers drafted him with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

In his first year of eligibility, Kuechly joins 21 other inductees to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The 2023 class will be inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas, Nev. on Dec. 5, 2023.

In his first year as an Eagle in 2009, Kuechly recorded 158 total tackles and 87 solo tackles. He was named as a Freshman All-American and was honored as the 2009 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He helped the Eagles reach the 2009 Emerald Bowl, where he was named Defensive MVP.

As a sophomore, Kuechly led the nation with 183 tackles, 110 of which were solo tackles. Kuechly was a unanimous selection to the 2010 All-America First Team and helped the Eagles reach the 2010 Fight Hunger Bowl, where he again earned defensive MVP honors.

In his final season on the Heights, Kuechly led the nation in tackles for the second consecutive year with 191, 101 of which were solo tackles. Kuechly was named BC’s MVP, a First Team All-American, and the 2011 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2011, Kuechly brought home a collection of hardware, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded to the best defensive player in the NCAA. Kuechly also took home the Butkus Award, given to the best linebackers at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels.

Kuechly won the Rotary Lombardi Award in 2011, given to the college football player who best embodies the values and spirit of former NFL coach Vince Lombardi. He received the Lott IMPACT Trophy the same year.

Throughout his time on the Heights, Kuechly recorded at least 10 tackles in 34 games, falling short of that mark in just four games. Kuechly ranks third all time among BC players in career tackles for loss.

Kuechly spent eight seasons in the NFL where he was honored as Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. Kuechly was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.