Craig Anderson Named Deputy Athletics Director

Craig Anderson will become Boston College’s deputy athletics director, Athletics Director Blake James announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to the Boston College Athletics family, and I know that he will have an immediate impact on our department and—most importantly—on our tremendous student-athletes,” James said in the press release.

Anderson joins BC Athletics after spending 10 years at the University of Miami, where he served in similar positions.

“I cannot express how excited I am to be joining Blake James and the outstanding group of coaches, staff and student-athletes at Boston College,” Anderson said in the release. “I want to personally thank Blake for this tremendous opportunity and my family and I cannot wait to get to the Heights and join the Boston College family.”

JM Caparro was previously named deputy athletics director on July 6, 2022. Caparro will be working alongside Anderson, with James writing in a statement to The Heights that “both positions are on the deputy AD level, but will have different roles and responsibilities within the athletics department.”

Seven other ACC schools have athletics departments that have included two or more “deputy director” positions: Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia, and Miami.

Anderson joined the Hurricanes in 2013 as the associate athletics director for compliance and was promoted to senior associate athletics director for compliance in 2015. In June of 2022, Anderson became Miami’s deputy athletics director, administering Miami’s men’s basketball, baseball, and women’s golf programs.

For almost his entire career in South Beach, Anderson worked alongside James, who previously served as Miami’s athletics director from 2013–21. James was hired by BC to serve as its new athletics director on June 2, 2022 after former Eagles’ athletics director Pat Kraft left for Penn State.

At Miami, the Corning, N.Y. native was a member of the athletics department’s executive leadership team, serving as the liaison for the university’s Office of the General Counsel regarding NCAA compliance issues. Anderson currently serves as the chair of the NCAA Division I Initial Eligibility Waivers Core-Course Subcommittee and the ACC Baseball Committee.

Anderson provided leadership and oversight for the Hurricanes’ name, image, and likeness (NIL) efforts while at Miami, according to the release.

“Craig brings a wealth of experience in a variety of areas in college athletics to The Heights and will play an instrumental role in our future success,” James said. “As someone involved in national and ACC governance, he will also help keep Boston College front and center in the evolving landscape discussions.”