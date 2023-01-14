 Eagles Complete Season Sweep of Holy Cross With 3–0 Victory  

After being shutout in a loss to No. 7 Northeastern just 24 hours earlier, it took only 28 seconds for Boston College women’s hockey to break the scoreless tie in their match against Holy Cross Saturday night.

It was the third and final meeting between No. 15 BC (14–8–1, 12–6 Hockey East) and the Crusaders (4–19–1, 3–15), in which the Eagles were able to complete the season sweep in a comfortable 3–0 win.

The Eagles also notched their 14th win all time over Holy Cross, remaining undefeated all-time against the Crusaders.

The first period was a one sided affair. Less than half a minute into the frame, Deirdre Mullowney gave the Eagles the advantage with a swift, unassisted goal—the only goal that would be scored until the third period.

Following the early goal, the Eagles continued to pressure the Crusaders, keeping the puck in Holy Cross’ defending zone, and peppering goaltender Madison Beck with shot after shot.

The Crusaders finally got a power play advantage with less than eight minutes remaining in the period but were unable to capitalize.

And despite the Holy Cross powerplay, the Eagles dominated the ice with 14 shots on goal in the first period, compared to the Crusaders six, and entered the second frame with a 1–0 lead.

The second period started with a BC power play just 13 seconds into play, but the Eagles failed to get a shot on goal during the advantage.

BC got a second opportunity to get a player up on Holy Cross less than three minutes later but once again were unable to find the back of the net during the advantage.

Beck and Abigail Levy refused to let the puck past them, despite constant shots flying their way, and the second frame ended scoreless, even after 10 shots on goal from both teams in the period.

The silence finally broke in the third period when Katie Pyne recovered a Holy Cross turnover and slid the puck to captain Kelly Browne, who lifted the puck into the back of the net to put BC up 2–0.

The Eagles got another power play opportunity with about 11 minutes remaining to try and seal the game, and they immediately pressured the Holy Cross defense. Seconds after the power play ended, Mullowney found the back of the net for her second goal of the night, sealing the game for the Eagles.

Time expired and Levy tallied her third shutout of the season while the Eagles won their eighth game of their last ten games.