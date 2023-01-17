No. 15 Eagles Bested 3–1 in Conte Forum Against No. 14 UConn

Before Tuesday, the last time No. 15 Boston College women’s hockey squared up against No. 14 UConn was for a home-and-home series the first weekend of November last year. Both teams were unranked, and the Eagles dropped both games to a blossoming Huskies squad.

73 days later, UConn has become a nationally ranked team that is sound throughout all areas of the ice. After taking both tilts away from BC (14–9–1, 12–7–0 Hockey East) early in the season, the Huskies finished off the season sweep Tuesday night in Conte Forum.

While captain Cayla Barnes tallied her fifth goal of the season, UConn’s Jada Habisch poured in two goals of her own en route to a 3–1 victory for the Huskies (16–8–2, 10–7–2).

In the first period, UConn’s offensive zone rush initially sparked the intensity of the contest, but none of the Huskies’ chances came within distance of beating BC netminder Abby Levy. Only seven faceoffs were taken in frame, resulting in long stretches of continuous play over the first 17 minutes of the period. At the 2:46 mark, however, a tripping minor on UConn’s Ava Rinker sent the Eagles on the power play.

BC produced two shots on net and almost broke the tie as the powerplay unit dumped the puck deep behind the net and slid a centering pass to Hannah Bilka in the slot, but she couldn’t punch it home against UConn netminder Megan Warrener, and the period ended scoreless.

“They’re so disciplined defensively, you know, they don’t give up too many odd man rushes or plays in front of their net because they’re so defensive and play so hard in front of their own net,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said of UConn.

The Eagles struggled to stay out of the penalty box in the second period, with minor penalties issued to Bilka, Barnes, and Abby Newhook during the frame.

Barnes’ high sticking minor near the 10-minute mark led to the Huskies best chance with the man advantage up to that point in the game. UConn’s Ainsley Svetek rang the pipe with a shot, but the puck deflected out of Levy’s crease.

At one point on the penalty kill, the puck slipped away from all the action in the Eagles’ defensive zone and onto Hannah Bilka’s stick at the other end. Despite being in alone with just Warrener to beat, the Eagles’ playmaker could not bury the shot, keeping the Eagles off the board.

“We just got to bury our opportunities when we get up and be a little more, I don’t know what, angry or something in front of [the net],” Crowley said.

UConn’s Carlie Maiger was also sent to the box for hooking 14 minutes into the period, but an uneventful BC powerplay failed to swing the momentum back in the Eagles’ direction.

Just 3:43 later, the puck snuck through Keri Clougherty and onto the stick of Habisch, who finally bested Levy on the breakaway chance.

The Huskies looked to double their advantage on their last power play that started with 1:30 left in the period, but a Levy kick save a full ice clear in the waning seconds of the period kept the board at 1–0 in UConn’s favor.

Just over five minutes into the third frame, Cayla Barnes ferociously drove the puck to the net and fired a quick shot that was initially saved by Warrener. Barnes proceeded to tuck in her own rebound to level the game at 1–1.

But with five minutes left in the period, UConn’s Riley Grimley entered the Eagles zone and laid the puck off to Habisch, who was lurking at the back door for her second goal of the night.

Just as time was expiring, UConn’s Kate Thurman bounced the puck off the boards and into an empty BC net to end the game at 3–1.

“I know we lost and obviously we’re not happy with the loss, but overall I thought our team played well,” Crowley said. “We usually don’t get that many shots against a very defensive UConn team and for us to put that many shots and get that many scoring opportunities, I was really happy with [that].