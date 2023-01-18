How To Find Coziness in the Cold

As a kid, I always looked forward to the winter months. In my home state of Tennessee, December, January, and February’s chilly weather provided a much-needed break from the blistering heat and grueling humidity of a Southern spring, summer, and fall.

When looking at colleges, I knew I wanted to go somewhere it was cold. So, as I arrived at Boston College as a freshman, I couldn’t wait to experience my first large snowfall and New England winter.

While December on the Heights is magical as the holiday season begins, when I returned to campus in January, the beauty of winter had disappeared. It was extremely cold and dark.

Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace the post-holiday winter season by incorporating aspects of coziness into my daily routine, living space, and mindset. Here are some tips to help you conquer the winter months with ease.

Decorate for the Winter Season

Decorating for the winter season is a great way to brighten up your dorm room or off-campus house/apartment. Some easy ways to do this include making paper snowflakes, hanging up string lights, or ordering some winter-themed window decals from Amazon.

One of my favorite parts about being home for Winter Break was sitting by a warm fire and reading. Though the BC dorms obviously don’t have fireplaces, a great alternative my roommates and I discovered is streaming a fireplace or yule log video online. Our favorite to watch is the “Fireplace for Your Home” on Netflix, but there are endless options out there, so you can choose the one you like best. It’s a great way to make your living space a bit homier and create a sense of comfort during the bitter Boston winter.

Finally, any of my former or current roommates will tell you I am obsessed with the holiday season. As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, I am putting up and decorating the small Christmas tree my parents bought me freshman year. Even once the holiday season has ended and most people have undecked their halls, I typically leave my tree out well through January and February until it finally starts to get warm again. I love keeping my tree out because it helps create a cozy ambiance in my living space—especially on the snowiest days.

Cook Your Favorite Comfort Dishes

Another one of my favorite winter activities is cooking and baking my favorite comfort dishes. While you stay inside to keep warm, you can make some of your favorite recipes or even try out some new ones.

One of my favorite dishes to make during the winter season is soup—not only is it warm, but it’s also easy to make and can last for multiple meals if you make a large batch. I recommend checking out Half-Baked Harvest or The Heights’ Homemade on the Heights series to browse some delicious recipes.

Winter-Themed Activities

There are a bunch of fun winter activities around BC and in Boston to help you embrace the winter season. Some ideas include going ice skating, attending a BC hockey or basketball game, or sledding on BC’s campus. As the winter season reaches its peak, I hope these tips will help you embrace the cold and discover the beauty of the winter season.