Eagles Fall in Overtime For Third Straight Loss

Since defeating Maine 4–1 on Jan. 6, No. 15 Boston College women’s hockey had lost three out of four games in the 15 days that have followed.

The Eagles (14–11–1, 12–9–0) couldn’t repeat their success from 15 days ago Saturday afternoon in Orono, Maine, falling to the Black Bears (12–14–1, 9–10–1) 2–1 in overtime for their third straight loss, and now their fourth loss in five games.

The Eagles started the game on the offensive, utilizing their speed advantage. Maine, however, went to the power play a minute and 14 seconds into the game as BC had too many players on the ice. But the Eagles, despite being a man down, registered three shots during the power play.

The first frame proved to be a fairly even contest, with the Black Bears winning 10 faceoffs to BC’s seven.

The Eagle’s first power play came eight minutes and 21 seconds into the game on a tripping call. BC pressured the Maine goal but couldn’t get past goalkeeper Anna Larose.

With three minutes left in the first, Mira Seregely put the Black bears up 1–0 with the first goal of the night. She picked up the puck in the corner and skated past several defenders before slotting the puck into the net.

Maine started the second period with newfound momentum and intensity. Abigail Levy was called to action three minutes into the period when there was a scramble for the puck in front of the Eagle’s goal but managed to stop any shots from getting past her.

The Black Bears continually slowed the Eagles and frustrated them when BC got the puck. Eight minutes into the second period BC had three shots in a row, but Larose made several saves to deny the Eagles.

The Eagles once again had a man-up advantage at the 11:34 mark in the second frame after a Seregely hooking call. The first 45 seconds of the power play saw both goalies called into action, with Levy stopping a breakaway and Larose saving an Abby Newhook one-timer.

With five minutes left in the second period, Caroline DiFiore tied the game with a short-side goal. It was DiFiroe’s first goal of the season.

The Eagles almost answered shortly after, as Newhook had a breakaway chance toward the end of the second period, but once again, Larose made the save.

The third period swiftly carried the intensity of the first two periods. Levy made several strong saves within the first two minutes, continuing to deny the Black Bears.

Costly turnovers by Maine gave the Eagles several good looks on goal, but they were denied by Larose. And even though the Eagles led Maine 37-31 in shots throughout the game, BC could not pull away.

Levy stopped a Maine breakaway with 10 minutes left to keep the game tied with each team’s side continuing to trade breakaways. But no one could find the back of the net, sending the game to overtime.

Just 42 seconds into overtime, Seregely slid the rebound home, handing the Eagles their third straight loss.