Turnovers, Fouls Plague Eagles in Loss to Clemson

Boston College women’s basketball’s game Sunday afternoon against Clemson was no ordinary game.

Because at halftime, BC honored the legacy and career of Carlyon Swords, whose jersey was retired and lifted into the rafters of Conte Forum at halftime.

The Eagles (13–9, 3–6 Atlantic Coast) losing streak grew to four Sunday, as BC fell against the Tigers (13–8, 4–5 ACC) in a game plagued with fouls and turnovers en route to a 67–57 Eagles defeat.

Clemson managed to capitalize inside the paint and force the Eagles into uncomfortable shots and situations all game, as BC turned the ball 20 times.

“We just gotta get a little smarter on the offensive end and take advantage of what the defense is giving us while also not turning the ball over,” said Coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee after the game.

The Eagles struggled to find their shot against the Tigers from the start. Clemson quickly gained a 5–0 lead, but BC slowly got its offense flowing and took a 7–5 lead with a Jojo Lacy 3-pointer.

With each possession, BC looked more comfortable. The Eagles were helped by their speed in the transition game, scoring 10 points off fast breaks.

But Clemson’s high press forced BC to take shots outside the paint, and the Eagles went on to shoot 30 times from behind the arc, making seven.

“I thought the majority of the shots we took were open threes,” said Bernabei-McNamee. “But it was just not our night making those shots.”

Ruby Whitehorn hit a jumper to give Clemson a 11–10 lead, the second lead change of the night in a game that had eight total lead changes.

Taina Mair converted a steal and found Lacy to put the Eagles within one, and in the waning second of the first quarter, Andrea Daley scored a layup to give BC the lead.

The second quarter became a tight contest. Clemson proved patient on offense and was rewarded with a 4–0 run to tie the game at 21.

Taina Mair converted on a 3-pointer put the Eagles back in front, the seventh lead change of the game. But with a minute and 59 seconds to go in the second quarter, Daisha Bradford’s three-pointer put the Tigers up eight, the Tigers largest lead of the game thus far. Jojo Lacey, however, managed to hit a buzzer-beater three at the end of the second quarter to pull BC within seven.

BC tried starting the third quarter with newfound energy, but Clemson continued to be strong on the glass, preventing BC from getting many second-chance baskets—BC only had six all game.

The Tigers capitalized on BC’s offensive mistakes all game, which led to 14 total Tigers’ points off turnovers. Clemson eventually pulled away in the third quarter, amassing a 14-point lead. Dontavia Waggoner had an emphatic block to prevent a breakaway basket, but Clemson’s Daisha Bradford answered with a three-pointer—a theme throughout the entire game.

Clemson’s aggressive defense allowed them to maintain a double digit lead throughout a majority of the second half. In the fourth quarter alone, the Eagles shot 27.8 percent from the field, BC’s lowest shooting percentage of any quarter Sunday.

But when the Eagles did find success on offense, it came through passing in the paint. Taina Mair led the team in assists with six.

“Our adjustment needed to be, get more into that high low action,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “But when we tried it seemed to lead into a turnover or a charge.”

In the last three minutes of the game, Andrea Daley knotted a layup to cut Clemsons’ lead to nine, and T’Yana Todd then made two free throws to get the Eagles within seven, giving BC life. But Daley was called for a foul on Clemson’s Daisha Bradford, who nailed both free throws at the 1:38 mark to put the game away.

Fouls hurt the Eagles all game, as they registered 23 total fouls, five more than their season average.

“Today, a lot of our mistakes were so mental,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I would like to see us get a little bit of a bigger rotation and really just start to play and put the momentum back on our side.”