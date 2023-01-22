Eagles’ 11 3-Pointers Along With Post’s 29 Send BC Over Notre Dame

Just four days after hitting zero 3-pointers for an entire game, Boston College men’s basketball wasted no time making up for that Saturday against Notre Dame, hitting 11 3-pointers, seven in the first half, and three in the first four minutes of the game to help snap its four game losing streak.

“We shot a lot over the last few days, which we always do,” BC head coach Earl Grant said. “We did tell the guys they’re [Notre Dame’s] gonna pack it in a lot with their zone so we’re gonna have to be shot ready and look to take some perimeter shots.”

The shooting worked, and BC’s three early triples came from Quinten Post, who notched a career-high 29 points along with four 3-pointers and 14 rebounds in the Eagles’ (9–11, 3–6 Atlantic Coast) 84–72 win over the Fighting Irish (9–11, 1–8) to complete the season sweep. The 11 3-pointers made are the most 3-pointers BC has made all season in a single game.

“Our goal was to play inside out and get the ball around the basket, drive it, post it,” Grant said. “Try to score inside, try to get to the free throw line, try to get layups and then as they continue to contract, then we could try to hit some of those inside out 3’s.”

Saturday also marked the most points the Eagles have scored all season and the first time BC has beat Notre Dame twice in a season since 1997.

“For the players, for them to be able to say they played on the team that was able to sweep a team for the first time in almost 20 years—that’s a part of their legacy,” Grant said.

But Saturday in South Bend didn’t always look smooth sailing, as Notre Dame continually fought back to get within distance. Nate Laszewski registered 29 points that included seven 3-pointers. Yet the Eagles were able to flip the switch from their previous late game collapses as of late and started the second half with a 13–0 run to catapult them to victory.

“We’ve been coming so close in some of our games, coming up short at the end,” Grant said. “It was just nice to see the guys try to play a complete game and get over the hump.”

The Eagles’ run actually started late in the first half, with BC outscoring Notre Dame 10–3 in the final three minutes. Makai Ashton-Langford nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to lead the charge. Ashton-Langford finished the game with 20 points and notched his 1,000th career point in the first half as well.

“They were in there cheering for me and throwing water on me and stuff in the locker room as soon as they found out,” Ashton-Langford said. “My dad had told me we were 14 points away after last game and I totally forgot about that this game, and I think that kind of helped me.”

Combined, the two runs resulted in a 23–3 BC surge, putting the Eagles ahead 45–35 with 15:52 left in the game.

Notre Dame, however, clawed back with an 8–0 run of its own that showcased two Laszewski 3-pointers.

But Quinten Post notched his fourth and final 3-pointer of the night, scoring BC’s next seven points to put them up 72–68. The Eagles consistently rotated the ball to Post amid the Fighting Irish’s zone defense. Post either found himself with space to shoot or an opportunity to use his seven-foot frame to drive to the basket.

“I think against the zone, we just kind of were looking for me in the cracks of the zone, trying to play from there,” Post said. “It wasn’t really the game plan beforehand. It was just kind of what was working at that point.”

Post missed the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury. Ever since his return on Jan. 1, the Eagles have tried leaning on Post, but getting back into game shape proved a lengthy task. Grant, however, shriveled down his rotation Saturday—playing only eight guys—and Post shined in his 30 minutes of action as the focal point of the offense.

“He was terrific,” Grant said. “Nice to see him come back, find his rhythm.”

Ashton-Langford nailed a deep 3—the Eagles 11th 3-pointer of the game—to put BC up eight and secure the victory in South Bend.

“We’re capable of shooting threes,” Grant said. “It’s a make miss game. And you can’t always control if you’re gonna make all your shots. But you can control effort and attitude and boxing out of contested shots.”