Mary Restuccia to be inducted into Women’s Beanpot Hall of Fame

Not only is Mary Restuccia Boston College women’s hockey’s seventh leading scorer all time with 113 career points, but she also guided the Eagles to a Beanpot victory in 2011. Restuccia notched the game-winning goal against Harvard on Feb. 16, 2011 to break a 1–1 tie en route to BC’s 3–1 victory—and the Beanpot title.

Twelve years later, Restuccia is being honored for her heroics, as she will be inducted into the Women’s Beanpot Hall of Fame during the 2023 Beanpot, which will take place on Feb. 7 and 14 at Kelley Rink. She will be joined by Boston University’s Abby Cook, Harvard’s Emerance Maschmeyer, and Northeastern’s Fiona Rice in the Class of 2023.

Restuccia captured MVP honors at the Beanpot in 2011 and finished her career on the Heights with 75 assists, the third most in BC history. Her 11 career power-play goals are good for eighth all time in program history, while her eight game-winning goals are good for sixth all time.

In addition to helping BC reach the Frozen Four in her senior season in 2012, Restuccia finished the year ranked 13th in Hockey East in scoring with 27 points and placed third in assists with 23. Restuccia also led BC to a Frozen Four berth as a junior in 2011.

As a junior, Restuccia finished second on BC’s roster in points with 39, recording a team-high 28 assists and 11 goals. Her 28 assists that year puts her third all time in single-season assists in BC history.

Restuccia was named a Hockey East Second-Team All-Star and a New England DI All-Star in 2011, in addition to being named to the ACC’s Academic Honor Roll and Hockey East’s All-Academic Team.

During Restuccia’s sophomore season, she finished third on BC’s roster in points with 18, tallying an even split of goals and assists. In addition to being picked for the Women’s Hockey East All-Star Team, she competed with the conference against the United States Women’s National Team on Nov. 22, 2009.

Restuccia earned the Athletic Director’s Award for Academic Achievement as a freshman. The Chester, Pa. native led BC’s freshman class in scoring with 29 points on 14 goals and 15 assists during the 2008–09 season, playing in all 36 games.