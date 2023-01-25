New Year, New Outfit: The Up-and-Coming Fashion Trends of the Spring Semester

Each year as a new semester rolls around, many Boston College students arrive on campus with newly purchased clothes and accessories, ready to showcase their newest outfits.

This year has been no different, and BC students have tackled the chilly Northeast weather by intertwining elements of warmth and protection with today’s online trends in their outfits—creating the perfect combination of comfort and style. Here are five of the biggest fashion trends to look out for throughout the spring semester.

Earmuffs & AirPods Max

Though the beanie is a staple that has warmed many college students’ heads in snowy winters past, I’ve found that more and more students are trading in their beanies for protection that solely focuses on the ears. Earmuffs seem to have made a comeback in women’s headwear. They serve as a hair-safe alternative to fleece hats that oftentimes provide warmth at the cost of static-induced frizz.

In the same vein, many BC students have returned to campus with the newest edition of Apple AirPods, reverting to the original style of large headband headphones that were revered in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Though on the more expensive end—prices begin at $549—the new AirPods Max provide a new level of comfort, functionality, and style, allowing BC students to blast anything from Ice Spice to Bad Bunny as they make the icy walk from Linden Lane to Lower.

Neutrals on Crewnecks & Cable-Knit Sweaters

One trend that seems to have survived the new year is the old money aesthetic. In the era of the Gossip Girl revival (rest in peace), dressing in classic and understated styles is growing in popularity across the nation, as teens and young adults attempt to emulate the style of the northeastern elite.

Lately, passersby of campus might find students dressed in Nike crewnecks and cable-knit sweaters. Popularly worn in cool tones—such as light gray, navy blue, and beige—this quintessential look is further elevated with a turtleneck or collared button-down underneath for an extra touch of preppiness.

Leather & Fur

It seems everywhere you go lately, you can’t escape leather—faux or real. From the classic lace-up Dr. Martens to brown leather puffer coats, leather has made its way into practically everyone’s wardrobe, whether you realize it or not.

Similarly, fur lines many students’ winter coats no matter the brand. Whether Canada Goose, Zara, or Macy’s, long black parkas with fur-lined hoods seem to have become a staple on campus.

Flared Jeans & Leggings

Flared pants have spread across the country as a replacement for the long-adored skinny jean as ’70s trends continue to thrive into 2023. Though mom and boyfriend jeans remain well and alive in the college fashion world, flared pants add a vintage twist to even the most basic of outfits, and I’m here for it.

Legwarmers & Tights

Sticking with the resurgence of vintage wear, the rebirth of leg warmers is in full swing in 2023. Once considered an embarrassing relic of our parents’ own teenage years, leg warmers have made a comeback in modern fashion as teenage and young adult creators have honed in on what is being referred to as ‘ballet-core.’

Ballet-core, a style romanticizing the poised yet relaxed nature of ballerinas’ typical rehearsal outfits, has reintroduced both tights and legwarmers to feminine everyday wear. Often paired with a mini skirt, the legwarmer and tights combo has found its way into the closets of both ballet-core enthusiasts and those who want to style them in their own unique way. It is a trend to watch in the coming months.