University Temporarily Places Crane in Front of Maloney To Address Rock Shifting

The University temporarily placed a crane in front of Maloney Hall to address an issue involving shifting rocks in the ledge between Maloney and O’Neill Library, according to Associate Vice President of Facilities Services Robert Avalle Jr.

“It is a routine procedure that we anticipate will be completed this week,” Avalle said in an email to The Heights on Monday.

Anya Villatoro—assistant dean of student services and diversity, equity, and inclusion for the Connell School of Nursing—sent an email to nursing students on Friday that explained the crane is necessary to “stabilize the rock cliff directly behind the building.”

“Please know that workers will be moving around and a crane operating above Maloney Hall throughout this operation,” the email reads. “CSON has been in constant contact with the project managers and the student lounge space will need to be closed beginning Saturday 1/21 through and including Friday 1/27.”

The crane will remain in front of Maloney Hall until at least Jan. 27, according to an email Residential Life Facilities sent to all Lower Campus residents.

“On Monday January 23rd through Friday January 27th, the road and sidewalks will still be restricted, so you will need to plan ahead for class,” the email reads. “There will be BC Police around to direct you appropriately, but please make sure you are providing yourselves extra time to get to class, because you may not be able to travel your typical path.”

With the Maloney Hall lounge closed, many CSON students cannot access their preferred study space, according to Lexie Orszulak.

“The lounge being closed, I usually use it a lot for studying purposes, and people just kind of have to alter their study space,” Orszulak, CSON ’25, said. “It’s a very quiet and calm place to study. … They told students to plan accordingly, so there is no studying to be done.”

Despite these disruptions, CSON classes and labs remain unaffected, Orszulak said.

“We were really fortunate for them to work around our schedule for labs, so it didn’t affect our class time,” she said. “But anytime outside of class—whether you were studying, catching up with friends, or having a meeting in [the lounge]—that would all have to move to a different location this week.”