Belle Smith Inks NIL Deal with Boston-Based Real Estate Firm Senné

Boston College lacrosse midfielder Belle Smith signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Senné, a Boston-based real estate advisory and investment firm, according to a release from Regan Communications Group.

Senné is the first real estate firm in the Northeast to explore NIL opportunities with elite college athletes, the release said. Monetary terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

According to the release, Smith will serve as a brand ambassador for Senné, a position in which she will incorporate Senné in social media content on both her channels and the firm’s. Through her content, Smith will share relevant tips about renting and additional real estate topics, the release said.

In an article posted on Senné’s website on Jan. 5, Smith wrote about challenges students may face when looking for apartments in Boston.

“I think a big challenge students face is finding a place to start,” Smith said in the release. “Instead of getting in touch with a real-estate company and realtor that wants what’s best for you, I think a lot of students go to whoever is most convenient for them… but why not do both!”

Senné is also working with Smith on exclusive access opportunities, including her hosting a lacrosse clinic.

“There is potential for in-person educational events about real estate in the coming year,” the release reads. “With residential real estate target markets skewing across the generations especially for first-time renters and homebuyers, this is the perfect time to engage with these rising young athletes.”

Senné has also renewed a broader relationship with BC Athletics for the second consecutive academic year.

“As part of this sponsorship and Senné’s ongoing efforts to support the local community, Senné has been a sponsor of the football tailgate, and has visibility in BC Athletics marketing materials, social media, and on field and arena signage with their marketing campaign: ‘Real estate. Real results,’ the release reads.

According to the release, Senne will sponsor BC Club networking events in 2023.

Smith, who was ACC Freshman of the Year in 2021 and was selected for the All-ACC First Team in 2022, said the opportunity has allowed her to expand her personal brand and support the growth and marketing efforts of the firm.

“I’m excited and grateful to partner as an NIL athlete with the most innovative and talented real estate company in the Boston area,” Smith said in the release. “Lacrosse and NIL have given me the opportunity to partner with many companies, some embedded in the lacrosse world and some distinct from it. … I look forward to accomplishing great things with Senné!”