BU Posts Three Third-Period Goals En Route to 6–3 Eagles Defeat

It had appeared that Boston College men’s hockey would enter the first intermission of its Friday night contest against cross-town rival No. 4 Boston University up 1–0. The mighty Terriers, however, struck in the dying seconds of the frame, completely changing the course of the game at Agganis Arena.

A hard point shot was saved by BC goaltender Mitch Benson, but he gave up the loose rebound. Traffic developed in front of Benson, and the puck fell to BU’s Jay O’Brien, who slotted in the goal as the horn went off to signal the end of the period, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Upon video review, officials determined that the puck crossed the goal line with just 0.4 seconds remaining in the frame, and the score would be tied up 1–1 going into the second period. The visiting Eagles were just never quite able to recover from this crushing goal.

“We were disappointed to have them tie it up,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “Anytime, even in the last two minutes, you especially don’t want to give up the goal in the last couple of seconds.”

The red-hot Terriers (18–6–0, 12–4–0 Hockey East) went on to defeat the struggling Eagles (9–8–5, 5–5–4) 6–3 in the 289th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave.

Despite the hostile environment in Agganis Arena—which was at its loudest right before the game got underway—the Eagles got on the board first.

With 9:44 to go in the first period, BC was awarded a power play from Ryan Greene’s holding penalty. And the Eagles’ power play—which boasts the highest conversion percentage in the Hockey East—made sure to cash in. BU’s netminder Drew Commesso saved an initial shot, but the rebound deflected off of Trevor Kuntar’s body and trickled into the back of the net to give BC the 1–0 lead.

With just under four minutes to go in the frame, Nikita Nesterenko found himself all alone on a breakaway, but Commesso came up with a huge save to keep his team within a goal.

Just under four minutes later, O’Brien pulled off his miraculous goal with 0.4 seconds on the clock.

“We started well,” Brown said. “We played a pretty thorough first period. It was tough to give that one. But, up until that point, we did a lot of the things we wanted to do.”

To make matters worse, Aidan Hreschuk committed a hooking penalty during the play, meaning BC would have to kill off a penalty when the game resumed in the next period.

The Eagles were able to kill off the penalty, but the Terriers grabbed the momentum in the second period. Benson stopped shots from Case McCarthy and Quinn Hutson, but Jeremy Wilmer finally got one by the goalie.

Wilmer’s rising wrist shot from the high slot beat Benson high on the glove side to give BU the 2–1 lead 6:48 into the second period.

The Terriers extended their lead with a goal from Dylan Peterson. As they had been all night long, BU found another loose puck following a Benson save. Peterson’s shot on the rebound whistled past Benson into the top of the cage to put the Terriers ahead 3–1 with 7:28 remaining in the frame.

The Eagles were outshot 17–6 in the second period alone.

“We weren’t as detailed,” Brown said. “They did a great job at winning puck battles and they were heavier in front of both nets, defending more shots than we did. The game turned there in the second period.”

The Eagles came out of the second intermission with a little bit more pep in their step. Seamus Powell found himself with a wide-open chance from the right faceoff circle but was robbed by Commesso, who sprawled to his left to make a gorgeous save with the edge of his skate.

Yet, shortly after, the Terriers padded onto their lead yet again. This time, Luke Tuch completed a perfect cross-ice pass to Ty Gallagher, who was able to slot it past Benson and make it a 4–1 game.

Gallagher scored again with 10:54 remaining in the game on a wrist shot from the right point that beat a screened Benson, who was relieved of his duties about two minutes later for his backup Henry Wilder.

Using the BC defensemen as a screen, Luke Tuch wristed a shot that got past Wilder to further extend BU’s lead to 6–1 with 5:27 to go.

Mike Posma and Cutter Gauthier scored in the final five minutes to cut the lead down to three goals, but it was too late in the game for the Eagles to maneuver out of the three-goal deficit.