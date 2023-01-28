Eagles Drop Fourth Straight Loss to No. 11 Vermont

Halfway through the second period of Boston College women’s hockey’s Friday night contest against No. 11 Vermont, anyone could have mistaken the Eagles as the ranked team in the matchup, despite the Catamounts holding that honor. The Eagles led 2–0 and were dominating.

Then Gaby Roy took a slashing penalty with just over 10 minutes left in the period, putting Vermont on the power play for the second time on the night. Up until this point, BC had been in control.

Even though the Eagles (14–12–1, 12–10–0 Hockey East) efficiently killed the penalty, the game became more even as the teams went back and forth. Vermont’s Corinne McCool eventually scored at the 15:51 mark. The Catamounts (18–9–1, 13–7–1) proceeded to score two unanswered goals, including one in the final minutes of the game, to hand BC a 3–2 defeat, and its fourth straight loss.

“We’re still battling, and that’s what I like to see from our team, and you know, outshot them in those second two periods,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said. “And I thought overall we played a good game even though the result doesn’t show that.”

The Catamounts went on a power play just one minute into the first period after officials sent Hannah Bilka to the box for interference.

But Vermont only managed two shots. Every time it looked like the Catamounts would threaten, BC was there to get the puck out of the defensive zone, preventing Vermont from setting up a passing play.

Even though BC wasn’t able to maintain possession consistently throughout the beginning of the first period, the Eagles jumped in the gaps, intercepted passes, and got to the puck every chance they had.

The Catamounts struggled to get control late in the first frame, failing to spend long durations of time in the offensive zone, and the Eagles jumped right out of the gate to start the second period.

26 seconds into the second frame, Katie Pyne notched the 1–0 lead for BC on a nifty assist by Cayla Barnes.

BC kept up the energy it had late in the first period, and continued to put pressure on Vermont even after scoring. Vermont didn’t get its first shot of the second frame until the 6:35 mark.

The intensity from the Eagles continued as they looked to extend their lead. In a cut-back move that evoked an overtime goal by NHL defenseman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche last January, Newhook took control of the puck, spun around, and fired a shot into the back of the net to make the score 2–0 8:34 into the second period.

A few minutes later, however, the slashing penalty came. The Eagles were relentless in their search for the back of the net, and didn’t stop while short-handed, but BC’s fortunes started to change shortly after.

Vermont cut the Eagles’ lead in half with 4:09 left in the second period, bringing the score to 2–1. The Catamounts started to look more comfortable and gained more possession. With less than one minute remaining in the frame, Natálie Mlýnková tied the score to make it 2–2 going into the third.

Even though BC held Vermont to just three shots in the second period, it was enough to cause damage and evaporate the Eagles’ two-goal lead.

“We held the team to three shots in the second period. … I can’t remember the last time we did that,” Crowley said. “So you know, I think that’s a phenomenal, you know, second period, which usually isn’t our best so it was really good to have that. That and then I thought we kept the momentum going, although they got two in that period.”

BC came into the third period searching for the go-ahead goal, but all of those chances were saved by Vermont goaltender Jessie McPherson.

“I thought we came back out in the third with a little bit of hunger and just weren’t able to put any of those home,” Crowley said.

Vermont broke through with 2:10 remaining in the game, as Mlýnková got the better of Levy and scored her second goal of the game.

The Eagles desperately tried to find the equalizer in the final minutes, as Levy came off the ice to give them an extra skater. BC even got its first power play of the game in the final minute—with only six seconds left—but ultimately, the Catamounts came away with the victory.

“I’m happy with the way we played after, you know, coming back off of the road trip and having a couple of losses there,” Crowley said. “So, you know, there’s some takeaway, good takeaways from this game that we can hopefully use to ramp us up for tomorrow.”